CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;51;21;SSE;4;49%;0%;2
Arcata;Partly sunny;56;42;S;4;75%;27%;2
Auburn;Partly sunny;59;41;E;4;56%;0%;2
Avalon;Sunny and nice;72;59;WNW;5;17%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;62;38;ESE;4;50%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;61;35;E;2;57%;0%;2
Big Bear City;Sunny and mild;60;26;S;6;25%;2%;3
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;65;18;NW;5;19%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;56;42;E;3;31%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and beautiful;72;40;NE;5;18%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;NNE;4;22%;0%;3
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;NE;7;25%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine;69;46;ENE;5;33%;0%;3
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;NE;12;17%;0%;3
Carlsbad;Nice with sunshine;71;38;ENE;6;43%;0%;3
Chico;Partly sunny;62;37;E;4;56%;0%;2
China Lake;Plenty of sun;66;28;NW;5;25%;0%;3
Chino;Sunny and nice;76;43;NNE;4;20%;2%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;64;38;SW;3;47%;0%;3
Corona;Sunny and pleasant;78;40;E;5;20%;0%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;54;45;SSE;3;73%;31%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;65;35;SW;5;20%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;65;25;N;3;23%;0%;3
El Centro;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;NW;4;21%;0%;3
Eureka;Partly sunny;56;42;S;4;75%;27%;2
Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;33;W;4;52%;0%;2
Fresno;Partly sunny;63;37;ENE;3;49%;0%;3
Fullerton;Sunny;79;47;NE;3;22%;0%;3
Hanford;Mostly sunny;61;31;NNW;4;57%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny and nice;73;49;N;4;30%;0%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;60;41;WSW;4;54%;2%;3
Imperial;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;NW;4;21%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Sunny;70;49;ENE;8;38%;1%;3
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;65;25;NNW;5;26%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;64;31;NNW;4;50%;0%;3
Lincoln;Partly sunny;61;36;E;3;61%;2%;2
Livermore;Partly sunny;63;36;SW;5;48%;2%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;68;36;NE;6;47%;0%;3
Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;NE;5;27%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Sunny and beautiful;74;46;E;4;32%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NNE;4;29%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and pleasant;74;48;NNE;4;29%;2%;3
Madera;Partly sunny;60;33;NE;4;59%;2%;3
Mammoth;Partly sunny;50;24;S;5;56%;1%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;61;35;E;3;62%;0%;2
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;61;34;ESE;2;56%;2%;2
Merced;Partly sunny;62;31;N;2;57%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;62;31;N;2;57%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;ENE;6;28%;0%;3
Modesto;Partly sunny;62;32;NNE;2;54%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;61;39;SW;3;50%;0%;3
Mojave;Plenty of sun;62;24;N;6;24%;1%;3
Montague;Partly sunny;48;26;NE;2;63%;9%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;62;39;SE;4;53%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;54;30;S;1;50%;1%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;64;34;WNW;4;51%;0%;2
Needles;Mostly sunny;72;44;NNW;10;17%;1%;3
North Island;Sunny and nice;72;50;NE;7;39%;1%;3
Oakland;Partly sunny;60;41;W;5;51%;2%;3
Oceanside;Nice with sunshine;71;38;ENE;6;43%;0%;3
Ontario;Sunny and nice;76;43;NNE;4;20%;2%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;61;38;ENE;4;60%;2%;2
Oxnard;Sunny;68;46;NNE;8;43%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Sunny and nice;78;51;WNW;4;13%;0%;3
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;65;31;SSE;5;21%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;70;29;E;4;43%;0%;3
Point Mugu;Sunny;70;45;NE;8;38%;0%;3
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;ESE;4;49%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny and warm;76;31;E;5;22%;2%;3
Redding;Partly sunny;65;35;ENE;4;42%;0%;2
Riverside;Sunny and warm;78;43;NE;5;19%;0%;3
Riverside March;Sunny and pleasant;76;33;E;5;21%;2%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;62;36;ENE;3;62%;2%;2
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;61;34;SE;3;60%;0%;2
Salinas;Partly sunny;69;39;ESE;7;44%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and delightful;77;39;NNE;5;20%;0%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;59;41;WNW;4;58%;2%;3
San Diego;Sunny and beautiful;74;50;NNE;6;36%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Sunny and beautiful;76;45;E;5;27%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and nice;75;46;ENE;5;28%;0%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;62;43;W;6;51%;2%;3
San Jose;Partly sunny;65;39;SSE;4;44%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;72;38;NNE;6;42%;0%;3
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;67;52;NW;7;46%;2%;3
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;60;48;NNW;15;17%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;73;46;E;4;37%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Sunshine;67;36;NNE;5;53%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;71;37;E;6;41%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Sunny and beautiful;70;48;NNE;4;35%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;62;33;WNW;4;55%;0%;2
Santa Ynez;Sunny and delightful;75;36;NE;4;49%;2%;3
Santee;Sunny and pleasant;74;38;E;4;26%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;52;21;WSW;4;48%;0%;3
Stockton;Partly sunny;63;35;WNW;3;53%;0%;3
Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;77;38;NW;4;19%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;50;19;S;2;62%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;68;37;WNW;6;18%;1%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;65;34;NE;1;52%;1%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;64;31;WSW;3;47%;2%;2
Van Nuys;Sunlit and beautiful;76;45;N;4;21%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;64;40;NNE;5;50%;0%;3
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;64;28;SSE;5;26%;1%;3
Visalia;Plenty of sun;62;33;ENE;3;55%;0%;3
Watsonville;Partly sunny;65;36;NE;4;50%;0%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather