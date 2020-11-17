CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy with showers;43;26;SSW;13;83%;87%;1
Arcata;Spotty showers;56;42;S;8;85%;94%;1
Auburn;Showers;56;43;SE;8;82%;99%;1
Avalon;Periods of sun, cool;64;53;NW;6;77%;3%;1
Bakersfield;Not as warm;68;49;E;5;55%;61%;2
Beale AFB;A few showers;60;44;SE;12;89%;77%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;64;36;SW;9;49%;5%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny;67;28;NW;8;29%;27%;3
Blue Canyon;Showers;40;32;SSE;12;93%;98%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;85;52;S;6;23%;0%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny;70;51;SE;5;55%;5%;3
Camarillo;Partly sunny;67;49;ENE;5;63%;8%;2
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;67;53;NNW;4;60%;3%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;72;39;NW;8;38%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;68;47;N;5;74%;3%;3
Chico;Spotty showers;59;43;SE;10;79%;71%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;73;42;WSW;12;29%;3%;3
Chino;Partial sunshine;72;50;SW;5;48%;4%;3
Concord;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SSW;9;74%;29%;1
Corona;Partly sunny;73;48;ESE;5;47%;3%;3
Crescent City;Cloudy with showers;53;44;SSW;14;88%;100%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;77;49;WSW;14;22%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;70;41;WSW;15;32%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny;85;54;NW;5;24%;0%;3
Eureka;Showers;56;42;S;8;85%;97%;1
Fairfield;Spotty showers;63;42;W;10;82%;65%;1
Fresno;Cooler;65;49;NW;6;76%;55%;1
Fullerton;Not as warm;71;52;SE;3;61%;4%;3
Hanford;Not as warm;67;47;NNW;5;70%;69%;1
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;66;53;WNW;5;72%;4%;3
Hayward;An afternoon shower;63;48;W;8;76%;46%;1
Imperial;Mostly sunny;85;54;NW;5;24%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;67;55;NNE;7;69%;2%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;69;42;WSW;12;45%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;A morning shower;68;48;NW;6;75%;47%;1
Lincoln;Brief showers;62;43;SE;9;82%;75%;1
Livermore;A passing shower;63;45;WSW;8;71%;58%;1
Lompoc;A shower or two;65;46;NNW;6;87%;66%;1
Long Beach;Partly sunny;67;53;WSW;4;71%;4%;3
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;70;54;WSW;4;62%;4%;3
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;69;55;S;5;61%;4%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;69;55;S;5;61%;4%;3
Madera;Mostly cloudy;66;44;NNW;6;68%;33%;1
Mammoth;A couple of showers;44;30;SSW;13;80%;79%;1
Marysville;A shower or two;62;43;SE;9;78%;69%;1
Mather AFB;A shower or two;60;43;S;10;86%;65%;2
Merced;Mostly cloudy;64;47;NW;6;81%;36%;1
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;64;47;NW;6;81%;36%;1
Miramar Mcas;Not as warm;72;51;NNE;6;61%;3%;3
Modesto;A morning shower;64;47;NNW;8;84%;58%;1
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;59;46;WSW;5;88%;28%;1
Mojave;Sun and clouds;69;40;WNW;10;35%;2%;3
Montague;Spotty showers;51;36;SSE;12;67%;90%;1
Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;63;47;SE;6;78%;51%;1
Mount Shasta;Spotty showers;45;34;SSE;3;82%;85%;1
Napa County;A shower or two;62;43;NW;10;80%;60%;1
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;85;54;WSW;6;18%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;69;55;N;7;66%;2%;3
Oakland;A stray shower;62;49;W;9;82%;49%;1
Oceanside;Partly sunny;68;47;N;5;74%;3%;3
Ontario;Partial sunshine;72;50;SW;5;48%;4%;3
Oroville;Rainy times;60;44;ESE;9;80%;86%;1
Oxnard;Periods of sun;62;50;ENE;6;79%;10%;2
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;84;57;WNW;6;21%;0%;3
Palmdale;Periods of sun;70;42;WSW;13;36%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;66;44;NW;6;76%;30%;1
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;64;48;ENE;5;75%;9%;2
Porterville;Not as warm;67;46;E;5;61%;30%;2
Ramona;Not as warm;74;42;ENE;6;49%;3%;3
Redding;Morning showers;59;44;SSW;11;83%;82%;1
Riverside;Partly sunny;75;51;ESE;5;48%;4%;3
Riverside March;Partly sunny;74;44;E;4;47%;4%;3
Sacramento;Spotty showers;63;45;S;9;75%;68%;1
Sacramento International;A shower;62;44;S;12;84%;63%;1
Salinas;A morning shower;66;49;NNW;8;78%;49%;1
San Bernardino;Partial sunshine;74;49;ESE;4;44%;3%;3
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;61;47;NW;8;82%;28%;1
San Diego;Partly sunny;70;56;NNW;6;69%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Not as warm;72;51;NNE;5;59%;2%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;71;53;NNE;5;58%;4%;3
San Francisco;A morning shower;61;50;W;10;81%;45%;1
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;63;48;NW;7;76%;28%;1
San Luis Obispo;A shower or two;66;46;NNE;6;81%;67%;2
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;54;NW;5;77%;9%;2
Sandberg;Periods of sun;60;45;NW;9;42%;12%;2
Santa Ana;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;NW;4;62%;4%;3
Santa Barbara;Clouds and sunshine;65;47;NNE;5;81%;27%;2
Santa Maria;A morning shower;65;47;NNW;6;80%;64%;1
Santa Monica;Periods of sunshine;64;51;W;4;76%;4%;3
Santa Rosa;Showers around;61;39;WSW;7;83%;71%;1
Santa Ynez;Rain and drizzle;73;46;N;5;72%;70%;1
Santee;Partly sunny;76;48;NE;6;45%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Heavy snow, chilly;43;25;WSW;12;77%;91%;1
Stockton;Brief showers;64;45;NW;10;76%;73%;1
Thermal;Mostly sunny;83;52;WNW;4;28%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;43;18;SW;12;71%;76%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;78;49;W;6;23%;1%;3
Ukiah;Showery;58;43;NNE;4;79%;93%;1
Vacaville;Spotty showers;63;43;W;9;77%;70%;1
Van Nuys;Nice with some sun;70;52;NNW;5;61%;5%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;47;NNW;6;85%;27%;1
Victorville;Sun and some clouds;67;42;SSW;12;44%;2%;3
Visalia;Showers, not as warm;66;46;NW;5;76%;82%;1
Watsonville;A morning shower;62;46;NNE;6;89%;53%;1
