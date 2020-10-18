CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny, warm;73;34;NW;5;42%;0%;4
Arcata;Partly sunny;62;48;ENE;5;78%;1%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;NE;5;27%;0%;4
Avalon;Partly sunny;76;63;WNW;6;56%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;90;58;ESE;4;28%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Abundant sunshine;89;53;ENE;4;36%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;73;36;W;6;58%;1%;5
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;86;43;NNW;5;15%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;74;61;ENE;5;24%;0%;4
Blythe;Hot with sunshine;99;62;SSE;5;21%;0%;4
Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;85;59;ESE;5;48%;0%;4
Camarillo;Some sun;76;56;E;5;68%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;58;NW;5;65%;1%;4
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;89;45;NNW;9;29%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;57;N;5;73%;1%;4
Chico;Sunlit and very warm;90;58;NNE;4;33%;0%;4
China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;94;55;W;5;14%;0%;4
Chino;Mostly sunny;87;60;W;5;47%;1%;4
Concord;Plenty of sun;85;56;SSW;4;47%;0%;4
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;90;55;S;6;49%;0%;4
Crescent City;Episodes of sunshine;62;54;NNW;11;81%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;94;57;SW;9;19%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunshine and hot;92;46;SW;3;21%;0%;4
El Centro;Sunny and hot;100;62;W;3;24%;0%;4
Eureka;Partly sunny;61;49;NNE;6;80%;1%;3
Fairfield;Plenty of sunshine;87;52;W;6;43%;0%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny;89;59;NW;4;37%;0%;4
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;83;61;W;3;64%;1%;4
Hanford;Mostly sunny;90;52;NNW;4;39%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Some sun;77;62;WSW;5;74%;1%;4
Hayward;Mostly sunny;76;54;SW;6;59%;1%;4
Imperial;Sunny and hot;100;62;W;3;24%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;63;NNW;8;77%;1%;4
Lancaster;Sunshine;93;49;WSW;7;19%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;91;51;NW;6;33%;1%;4
Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;89;51;E;5;38%;1%;4
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;WSW;5;44%;1%;4
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;50;NNW;9;79%;1%;4
Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;W;5;72%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;63;S;5;65%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Some sun;81;61;S;5;65%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun;81;61;S;5;65%;1%;4
Madera;Sunny and very warm;90;52;NNW;4;39%;2%;4
Mammoth;Clouds and sun, warm;73;41;NW;5;44%;0%;4
Marysville;Sunny and very warm;90;52;NNE;4;35%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Brilliant sunshine;88;52;S;4;37%;0%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny;88;53;WNW;5;43%;0%;4
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;88;53;WNW;5;43%;0%;4
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;58;NNW;5;62%;1%;4
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;NNW;6;45%;0%;4
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;ENE;3;63%;0%;4
Mojave;Sunny and very warm;90;50;NW;9;17%;1%;4
Montague;Partly sunny, warm;76;41;N;3;45%;5%;4
Monterey Rabr;Some sun;67;52;WSW;4;74%;1%;4
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, warm;74;44;NW;3;42%;0%;4
Napa County;Sunny and nice;81;50;SW;5;61%;0%;4
Needles;Sunny;99;66;NNW;5;16%;1%;4
North Island;Partly sunny;78;65;NW;6;71%;1%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;55;SSW;6;70%;1%;4
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;57;N;5;73%;1%;4
Ontario;Mostly sunny;87;60;W;5;47%;1%;4
Oroville;Sunny and very warm;89;58;ENE;4;34%;1%;4
Oxnard;Some sun;71;55;ESE;6;79%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny and very hot;102;71;W;4;18%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny;93;51;SW;7;19%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;91;47;S;4;38%;1%;4
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;54;S;7;80%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;89;56;ESE;5;29%;2%;4
Ramona;Mostly sunny;88;50;E;6;44%;1%;5
Redding;Mostly sunny;92;64;N;6;28%;0%;4
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;90;59;SW;6;48%;1%;4
Riverside March;Sunshine and warm;90;54;ESE;6;50%;1%;4
Sacramento;Sunny;88;52;SW;5;42%;1%;4
Sacramento International;Sunshine;89;52;S;4;43%;0%;4
Salinas;Partly sunny;74;52;SSE;7;65%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;90;60;WNW;5;47%;1%;4
San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;53;WSW;6;63%;1%;4
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;65;WNW;6;68%;1%;4
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;58;NW;5;62%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;62;NW;5;57%;1%;4
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;54;SW;7;64%;1%;4
San Jose;Mostly sunny;81;56;ENE;5;53%;0%;4
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;78;53;NW;6;59%;1%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;73;61;WNW;13;70%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunshine;81;63;NW;12;18%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSW;5;66%;1%;4
Santa Barbara;Some sun;78;54;NE;5;73%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Some sun;73;53;NNW;6;68%;1%;4
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;60;N;6;76%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;82;49;SSE;5;57%;0%;4
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, warm;91;47;NNE;5;65%;2%;4
Santee;Sunshine and warm;88;57;S;6;44%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;72;33;SSW;5;29%;0%;4
Stockton;Plenty of sun;90;54;WNW;5;40%;0%;4
Thermal;Sunny and hot;101;65;NW;4;24%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;75;28;E;4;35%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;94;64;WNW;5;16%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;89;48;E;2;40%;0%;4
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;90;54;WSW;3;35%;1%;4
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;85;58;SE;5;48%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;53;NNW;7;77%;1%;4
Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;88;51;SSW;6;30%;1%;5
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;89;54;NNW;4;45%;0%;4
Watsonville;Partly sunny;73;51;SSE;5;67%;0%;4
_____
