CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and very warm;84;36;SSW;4;27%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;68;49;SE;5;67%;0%;4
Auburn;Sunny and very warm;89;60;ENE;5;18%;0%;4
Avalon;Mostly sunny;87;71;W;6;26%;0%;5
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;ESE;5;20%;0%;5
Beale AFB;Sunny and very warm;89;53;E;3;32%;0%;4
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, warm;76;43;SSW;6;31%;2%;6
Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;91;46;NNW;5;11%;0%;5
Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;78;63;ENE;5;15%;0%;5
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;105;66;S;5;12%;0%;5
Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;ESE;5;26%;0%;5
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;84;57;NE;5;48%;0%;5
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;84;59;N;6;42%;0%;5
Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;94;48;NNW;9;15%;0%;6
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;86;55;NE;6;50%;0%;5
Chico;Sunny and very hot;93;57;ENE;4;22%;0%;4
China Lake;Very hot;98;59;SW;5;10%;0%;5
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;S;6;22%;2%;5
Concord;Mostly sunny;89;54;SW;4;43%;0%;5
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;100;61;SE;6;23%;0%;5
Crescent City;Periods of sun;68;55;SE;6;77%;6%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;99;61;WSW;8;12%;0%;5
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;96;50;SW;4;16%;0%;5
El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;105;66;W;4;14%;0%;5
Eureka;Mostly sunny;66;50;SE;5;69%;0%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;91;50;W;6;34%;0%;4
Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;NW;4;30%;0%;5
Fullerton;Mostly sunny and hot;94;63;ENE;3;35%;0%;5
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;93;54;NW;4;32%;2%;5
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSW;5;53%;0%;5
Hayward;Partly sunny;80;55;WSW;5;48%;2%;4
Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;105;66;W;4;14%;0%;5
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;83;64;N;7;51%;0%;5
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;95;53;SW;7;14%;0%;5
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;94;53;WNW;5;26%;0%;5
Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;90;51;E;4;29%;2%;4
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;91;54;WSW;5;32%;2%;5
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;79;51;N;6;62%;1%;5
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;88;63;SW;5;47%;0%;5
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;89;61;SSW;5;49%;0%;5
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;SSE;5;40%;2%;5
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;SSE;5;40%;2%;5
Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;93;55;NW;4;31%;1%;5
Mammoth;Sunshine and warm;84;43;SW;4;30%;0%;4
Marysville;Sunny and very warm;91;52;ESE;3;26%;0%;4
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;88;53;S;2;37%;0%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;91;54;NW;4;35%;0%;5
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;91;54;NW;4;35%;0%;5
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;94;61;NNE;6;28%;0%;5
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;NNW;5;38%;0%;5
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;N;2;54%;0%;5
Mojave;Mostly sunny, warm;92;52;WNW;7;11%;1%;5
Montague;Sunny and very warm;87;43;NE;2;32%;5%;4
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;53;NW;4;66%;1%;4
Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;83;44;WNW;1;33%;0%;4
Napa County;Mostly sunny;83;49;WSW;5;57%;0%;4
Needles;Mostly sunny;105;67;WNW;5;9%;1%;5
North Island;Mostly sunny;85;65;NNW;7;49%;0%;5
Oakland;Partly sunny;74;54;WSW;6;56%;2%;4
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;86;55;NE;6;50%;0%;5
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;S;6;22%;2%;5
Oroville;Sunny and hot;91;58;ENE;4;27%;2%;4
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;77;58;NNW;6;66%;0%;5
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;108;73;W;4;11%;0%;5
Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;95;55;SW;6;13%;0%;5
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;96;49;SSE;4;27%;1%;5
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;78;56;NNW;6;65%;0%;5
Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;ESE;5;25%;2%;5
Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;97;54;ENE;6;24%;2%;5
Redding;Sunshine and hot;96;55;NNE;4;24%;0%;4
Riverside;Mostly sunny and hot;99;63;S;6;23%;0%;5
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;97;56;E;6;23%;2%;5
Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;89;52;SSW;3;36%;2%;4
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, warm;90;52;S;3;40%;0%;4
Salinas;Some sun;79;54;NNE;8;51%;1%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;97;63;E;5;22%;0%;5
San Carlos;Partly sunny;78;54;WNW;5;56%;2%;4
San Diego;Mostly sunny;86;65;NNW;6;49%;0%;5
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;NNE;5;26%;0%;5
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;94;64;N;5;29%;0%;5
San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;55;WSW;7;62%;2%;4
San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;55;NNW;4;47%;0%;5
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;83;53;N;5;45%;1%;5
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;79;62;WNW;4;58%;2%;5
Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;WNW;8;16%;0%;5
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;92;63;S;5;46%;2%;5
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;80;57;NNE;5;60%;2%;5
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;82;53;N;5;50%;1%;5
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;82;63;E;6;55%;0%;5
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;82;47;W;4;49%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;95;52;NE;5;45%;2%;5
Santee;Mostly sunny;99;62;E;6;23%;1%;5
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;75;37;SW;5;21%;0%;5
Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;NW;5;33%;0%;5
Thermal;Very hot;107;67;WNW;5;15%;0%;5
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and very warm;81;30;SW;4;25%;0%;5
Twentynine Palms;Very hot;99;67;W;4;9%;1%;5
Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;94;46;E;2;37%;0%;4
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;93;53;WSW;3;32%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;94;61;ESE;5;29%;2%;5
Vandenberg AFB;Fog to sun;77;53;N;3;57%;1%;5
Victorville;Mostly sunny, warm;94;55;S;7;18%;1%;5
Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;WNW;4;40%;0%;5
Watsonville;Partly sunny;77;51;SE;5;52%;0%;4
