CA Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny;87;46;WSW;7;24%;0%;8

Arcata;Partly sunny;70;58;SSE;5;74%;16%;3

Auburn;Sunshine and warm;94;64;SE;5;22%;0%;8

Avalon;Mostly sunny;87;73;SSE;5;43%;0%;10

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;N;5;20%;0%;9

Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;97;61;SE;6;26%;0%;8

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;85;54;W;6;40%;1%;11

Bishop;Partly sunny;104;59;NW;6;16%;0%;9

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;79;64;ENE;8;20%;0%;9

Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;115;87;SSW;11;25%;3%;10

Burbank;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;SE;5;37%;0%;10

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;87;66;SSE;6;51%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;84;68;SE;6;63%;2%;10

Campo;A t-storm around;102;64;NNW;10;30%;45%;10

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;85;68;SE;7;71%;2%;10

Chico;Sunny and hot;97;66;ENE;4;24%;0%;8

China Lake;Partly sunny and hot;112;76;WSW;8;13%;0%;9

Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;WSW;7;36%;0%;10

Concord;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;SSW;10;38%;1%;8

Corona;Mostly sunny;105;68;SSW;6;36%;0%;10

Crescent City;Partly sunny;66;59;SE;6;84%;11%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;113;81;WSW;13;13%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny and hot;108;73;SW;12;13%;0%;10

El Centro;Partly sunny and hot;112;86;SSE;9;36%;6%;10

Eureka;Periods of sun;68;58;SE;5;77%;16%;3

Fairfield;Some sun;95;62;WSW;9;38%;1%;8

Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;NW;8;22%;0%;9

Fullerton;Mostly sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;5;48%;0%;10

Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;66;NNW;6;24%;0%;9

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;85;70;SE;7;60%;0%;10

Hayward;Sunshine, pleasant;79;62;SW;8;58%;1%;9

Imperial;Partly sunny and hot;112;86;SSE;9;36%;6%;10

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, humid;81;68;S;6;70%;9%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;108;73;WSW;11;13%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;64;NNW;11;17%;0%;9

Lincoln;Sunny and hot;96;62;SE;5;29%;1%;8

Livermore;Plenty of sun;91;61;SW;8;37%;1%;9

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;81;56;NW;13;54%;0%;9

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;87;71;SSE;6;59%;0%;10

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;S;6;60%;0%;10

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;S;6;47%;0%;10

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;S;6;47%;0%;10

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;102;63;NW;8;25%;0%;9

Mammoth;Sunshine;86;50;NW;5;27%;0%;8

Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;96;62;SE;4;28%;0%;8

Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;99;62;SSE;6;27%;0%;8

Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;WNW;9;22%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;100;62;WNW;9;22%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;92;68;SSE;6;53%;4%;10

Modesto;Sunny and hot;98;65;N;10;22%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;79;62;W;6;57%;0%;9

Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;104;72;NW;13;11%;0%;10

Montague;Sunny and very warm;91;55;NNW;5;33%;2%;8

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;75;62;WNW;8;61%;0%;8

Mount Shasta;Sunshine;85;52;NNW;1;38%;1%;8

Napa County;Sunny and warm;87;59;SW;11;50%;1%;8

Needles;Very hot;120;90;SW;8;15%;4%;9

North Island;Mostly sunny, humid;83;72;S;7;67%;6%;10

Oakland;Some sun;77;62;SW;9;61%;1%;8

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;85;68;SE;7;71%;2%;10

Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;WSW;7;36%;0%;10

Oroville;Sunny and hot;97;66;E;4;28%;2%;8

Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;SSE;7;70%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Very hot;117;87;WNW;5;22%;1%;10

Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SW;12;13%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;105;57;NW;6;25%;0%;9

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;SE;7;69%;0%;9

Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;WSW;6;26%;0%;9

Ramona;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;E;7;39%;3%;10

Redding;Sunny and hot;99;64;NNE;5;26%;0%;8

Riverside;Very hot;105;71;SW;6;31%;0%;10

Riverside March;Very hot;106;67;SSE;6;32%;0%;10

Sacramento;Sunny and hot;95;63;S;5;35%;1%;8

Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;98;64;SSE;6;32%;0%;8

Salinas;Mostly sunny;80;59;SW;10;56%;0%;9

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;106;71;SSW;6;32%;0%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;W;9;55%;2%;9

San Diego;Mostly sunny;84;71;SSW;6;61%;6%;10

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;N;5;58%;9%;10

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;90;71;S;6;54%;5%;10

San Francisco;Some sun;74;61;W;12;61%;2%;8

San Jose;Sunny;84;62;NW;9;46%;0%;9

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;90;60;NW;13;38%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;80;66;NW;6;63%;0%;10

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;71;NW;15;18%;0%;10

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;93;71;S;6;46%;0%;10

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;85;61;NNE;5;60%;0%;9

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;85;56;W;11;48%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;81;68;ENE;6;66%;0%;10

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, warm;88;59;W;6;47%;2%;8

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny and hot;103;57;N;6;51%;0%;9

Santee;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;W;6;40%;4%;10

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;WSW;9;21%;0%;9

Stockton;Sunny and hot;97;64;W;7;30%;0%;8

Thermal;Very hot;115;81;ESE;7;30%;1%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;84;42;SSE;11;24%;0%;9

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;112;84;W;6;14%;0%;10

Ukiah;Sunshine, seasonable;92;59;NW;7;37%;3%;8

Vacaville;Sunny and hot;99;64;SW;6;28%;1%;8

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;SSE;5;37%;0%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Nice with sunshine;78;54;NW;12;54%;0%;9

Victorville;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;WSW;7;23%;0%;10

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;NW;6;36%;0%;9

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;81;59;S;6;53%;0%;9

