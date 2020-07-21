CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;89;52;WSW;6;36%;35%;10
Arcata;Periods of sun;65;52;NW;5;79%;2%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny;88;58;SSE;5;42%;2%;11
Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;W;6;72%;1%;7
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;98;66;NNE;7;23%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;91;57;SE;8;49%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;78;39;SW;8;42%;2%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;57;NW;10;14%;1%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;76;60;ENE;6;45%;10%;11
Blythe;Mostly sunny;110;78;S;10;22%;1%;11
Burbank;Some sun;83;58;SSE;6;56%;0%;10
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;74;58;E;7;68%;2%;10
Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;75;62;SW;7;69%;0%;10
Campo;Mostly sunny;90;46;ENE;11;34%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds, then sun;75;62;SW;7;78%;0%;10
Chico;Partly sunny, warm;95;60;SE;7;42%;0%;10
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;104;63;SW;10;13%;0%;11
Chino;Patchy fog, then sun;87;56;WSW;7;49%;2%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;81;58;SW;12;56%;1%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny;90;56;SW;7;51%;0%;11
Crescent City;Clouds and sun;60;50;NE;7;90%;3%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;105;65;WSW;13;13%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Increasingly windy;97;62;SW;17;16%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny;108;75;WNW;7;31%;0%;11
Eureka;Clouds and sun;62;52;NNW;6;83%;2%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;81;56;WSW;13;57%;1%;10
Fresno;Sunny;96;64;WNW;5;36%;2%;11
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;79;62;S;5;62%;0%;10
Hanford;Plenty of sun;96;58;NNW;4;34%;3%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;SW;7;70%;0%;10
Hayward;Morning mist;74;58;WSW;8;59%;46%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;108;75;WNW;7;31%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;64;NW;10;73%;0%;7
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;94;62;SW;14;18%;2%;12
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;97;58;W;8;34%;2%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;90;56;SSE;6;50%;1%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;84;56;WSW;8;55%;2%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;NNW;10;72%;5%;7
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;76;62;SW;7;66%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;76;62;SSW;7;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Clouds break;79;61;S;6;64%;2%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds break;79;61;S;6;64%;2%;10
Madera;Plenty of sunshine;95;56;NW;5;39%;2%;11
Mammoth;A stray t-shower;91;54;W;6;34%;49%;10
Marysville;Mostly sunny;92;56;SSE;7;49%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;88;56;S;8;48%;0%;10
Merced;Plenty of sun;91;59;WNW;8;45%;2%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;91;59;WNW;8;45%;2%;11
Miramar Mcas;Clouds breaking;77;62;WNW;6;70%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny;90;58;NNW;7;48%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Morning mist;74;56;WNW;5;62%;46%;10
Mojave;Sunny;94;61;W;13;15%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;96;61;N;7;31%;30%;10
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;69;58;WSW;10;72%;30%;6
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;90;54;NW;1;40%;30%;10
Napa County;Morning mist;71;55;SW;13;74%;45%;9
Needles;Partly sunny, warm;112;84;SSW;10;13%;2%;11
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;74;65;WNW;9;67%;0%;7
Oakland;Morning mist;72;58;SW;9;63%;46%;10
Oceanside;Clouds, then sun;75;62;SW;7;78%;0%;10
Ontario;Patchy fog, then sun;87;56;WSW;7;49%;2%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny;94;60;SE;6;43%;1%;10
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;69;58;SW;9;79%;2%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;109;71;WNW;8;22%;0%;11
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;95;64;SW;15;14%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;78;54;SSW;12;63%;4%;11
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;71;58;WNW;9;72%;2%;7
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;97;59;S;6;28%;2%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;86;51;SSE;6;57%;2%;12
Redding;Partly sunny;97;67;S;7;35%;0%;10
Riverside;Sunny;90;58;WSW;7;50%;0%;11
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;91;54;S;6;47%;2%;11
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;85;55;S;7;56%;1%;10
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;87;57;S;9;56%;1%;10
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;68;60;WNW;11;73%;5%;10
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;92;56;SSW;6;47%;0%;11
San Carlos;Misty in the morning;75;58;WSW;8;57%;46%;10
San Diego;Clouds, then sun;75;65;WNW;7;58%;0%;7
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;75;61;NW;7;72%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;WNW;7;69%;0%;10
San Francisco;Morning mist;68;57;WSW;11;64%;46%;10
San Jose;Morning mist;76;58;SE;10;61%;46%;10
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;72;58;W;7;71%;5%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;68;57;WNW;13;75%;2%;5
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;82;59;SSW;14;30%;2%;12
Santa Ana;Low clouds, then sun;78;61;SSW;6;58%;2%;10
Santa Barbara;Clouds to sun;72;56;NNW;6;70%;2%;10
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;70;58;NW;9;71%;4%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;70;60;SSW;7;76%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;75;52;SSW;6;66%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Humid with some sun;85;54;NNW;6;79%;5%;11
Santee;Partly sunny;84;59;W;6;42%;2%;10
South Lake Tahoe;A passing shower;74;45;WSW;6;40%;57%;11
Stockton;Sunshine;89;57;WNW;6;50%;1%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny;108;72;WNW;7;26%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A p.m. t-shower;80;40;SSW;6;46%;54%;11
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;105;70;WSW;8;12%;2%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;91;56;NW;6;46%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunny;88;57;SW;9;48%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;82;59;SSE;6;59%;2%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;NNW;8;79%;5%;7
Victorville;Mostly sunny;92;56;SSW;13;27%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;94;58;S;5;45%;2%;11
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;65;56;SW;7;79%;6%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather