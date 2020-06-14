CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny, cool;65;42;NNW;10;49%;39%;9

Arcata;A morning shower;63;50;NNW;6;77%;68%;6

Auburn;Partial sunshine;82;51;S;6;41%;5%;11

Avalon;Afternoon sun;72;59;S;6;67%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and seasonable;94;62;NNW;7;29%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;87;56;SSE;8;35%;6%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;74;40;WSW;7;45%;0%;13

Bishop;Partly sunny;95;57;NW;8;15%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cool;64;46;SE;9;51%;5%;12

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;105;72;S;7;15%;0%;12

Burbank;Warm with sunshine;84;60;SSE;6;50%;0%;12

Camarillo;Clouds to sun;78;61;SE;8;54%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Clouds to sun;74;60;SSE;8;67%;0%;11

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;84;48;E;8;41%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SSE;7;75%;0%;11

Chico;Partly sunny;85;57;N;6;37%;8%;11

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;98;67;WSW;8;19%;0%;12

Chino;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;SW;8;46%;0%;12

Concord;Partly sunny, breezy;83;57;WSW;14;40%;6%;11

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;89;58;SW;7;48%;0%;12

Crescent City;Rain and drizzle;62;52;NNW;7;83%;67%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;WSW;12;18%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Sunny;94;63;SW;10;23%;0%;12

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;102;68;S;5;27%;0%;12

Eureka;Some sun, a shower;62;51;N;6;77%;61%;6

Fairfield;Partial sunshine;85;53;W;13;41%;6%;11

Fresno;Partly sunny;93;60;NW;9;35%;3%;11

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;80;64;SSE;6;59%;0%;12

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;94;57;NNW;7;34%;2%;11

Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;75;63;SE;7;63%;0%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;74;55;W;11;56%;6%;11

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;102;68;S;5;27%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;71;62;S;10;73%;0%;7

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;WSW;11;24%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;94;55;NNW;12;30%;3%;11

Lincoln;Partly sunny;88;54;SSW;7;40%;6%;11

Livermore;Partly sunny;79;51;SW;12;44%;6%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;74;50;NW;13;65%;1%;11

Long Beach;Clouds breaking;75;63;SSE;7;63%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Clouds breaking;77;62;S;7;61%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;S;7;53%;0%;12

Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;S;7;53%;0%;12

Madera;Partly sunny and hot;93;54;NW;9;34%;4%;11

Mammoth;Cool with some sun;61;41;NNW;7;54%;44%;8

Marysville;Sun and some clouds;88;54;NW;6;38%;5%;11

Mather AFB;Partial sunshine;88;53;SSE;9;35%;5%;11

Merced;Partly sunny;91;56;NW;11;36%;3%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;91;56;NW;11;36%;3%;11

Miramar Mcas;Clouds, then sun;76;60;S;7;67%;0%;11

Modesto;Partly sunny;89;57;NNW;12;34%;4%;11

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;75;53;W;8;55%;5%;11

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;WNW;11;21%;0%;12

Montague;Cool with some sun;68;43;N;8;48%;44%;7

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny, nice;68;54;WNW;9;69%;3%;10

Mount Shasta;Cool with some sun;65;42;NNW;2;54%;41%;8

Napa County;Sun and some clouds;81;50;W;15;48%;6%;11

Needles;Sunny and very warm;106;77;S;9;10%;2%;12

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;S;8;68%;0%;7

Oakland;Partly sunny;72;55;W;13;58%;6%;10

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;74;59;SSE;7;75%;0%;11

Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;SW;8;46%;0%;12

Oroville;Partly sunny;86;56;NE;6;38%;5%;11

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;71;59;SE;7;69%;0%;7

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;103;71;WNW;7;22%;0%;12

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;SW;12;21%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;94;51;NW;10;35%;3%;11

Point Mugu;Clouds to sun;72;58;ESE;9;70%;0%;7

Porterville;Partly sunny;93;55;NNW;6;33%;0%;11

Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;S;6;58%;0%;12

Redding;Some sunshine;80;55;WNW;6;40%;19%;10

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;89;59;WSW;7;46%;0%;12

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;89;56;S;7;45%;0%;12

Sacramento;Partly sunny;86;54;WSW;8;41%;6%;11

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;87;55;SW;8;37%;6%;11

Salinas;Partly sunny;74;55;SW;11;61%;3%;11

San Bernardino;Abundant sunshine;90;58;SSW;6;43%;0%;12

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;73;54;WNW;12;55%;6%;10

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;73;63;SSW;7;65%;0%;7

San Diego Brown;Clouds, then sun;74;57;SSW;7;69%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Turning sunny;75;62;S;7;68%;0%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny, nice;69;55;WNW;16;60%;6%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny;78;55;WNW;11;48%;5%;11

San Luis Obispo;Increasingly windy;83;53;NNW;15;44%;1%;11

San Nicolas Island;Clouds breaking;69;55;NW;6;69%;0%;8

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;WNW;15;35%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;79;62;S;6;54%;0%;12

Santa Barbara;Turning sunny;76;57;NNE;6;63%;25%;11

Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;78;51;WNW;13;55%;1%;11

Santa Monica;Clouds break;73;62;ESE;7;69%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;79;50;WNW;10;49%;8%;11

Santa Ynez;Sunny and hot;94;50;NNW;7;58%;2%;12

Santee;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;SW;6;44%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;67;41;SW;11;37%;0%;12

Stockton;Partly sunny;89;56;WSW;12;35%;6%;11

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;102;66;NW;8;25%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy with some sun;69;36;SSW;12;46%;1%;12

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;99;69;WSW;7;17%;0%;12

Ukiah;Not as warm;75;50;WNW;8;47%;17%;11

Vacaville;Partly sunny;86;56;WSW;10;32%;6%;11

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;83;60;SSE;6;50%;0%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;70;49;NNW;14;66%;1%;11

Victorville;Sunny;90;57;SW;7;33%;0%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny, warm;92;58;NW;8;44%;1%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;77;51;WSW;6;55%;4%;11

