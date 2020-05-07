CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Saturday, May 9, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and very warm;82;40;E;4;25%;0%;10

Arcata;Mostly sunny;64;49;NE;6;73%;0%;9

Auburn;Sunny and very warm;90;61;SE;5;32%;0%;10

Avalon;Sunshine;76;60;SSE;5;43%;3%;11

Bakersfield;Very hot;98;66;NE;5;28%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Hot with sunshine;95;59;SE;3;25%;0%;10

Big Bear City;Sunny and warm;75;45;SW;7;33%;11%;12

Bishop;Sunny and hot;92;55;WNW;7;11%;0%;11

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;77;61;ENE;6;18%;0%;10

Blythe;Unseasonably hot;106;74;S;6;13%;1%;11

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;88;60;SE;5;41%;3%;11

Camarillo;Sunny;79;56;ENE;6;52%;1%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;61;SE;6;68%;5%;11

Campo;Sunny and very warm;90;51;N;9;22%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, mild;78;58;SE;6;69%;5%;11

Chico;Very hot;98;64;ENE;4;28%;0%;9

China Lake;Sunshine, summerlike;98;62;SW;7;12%;2%;11

Chino;Sunny and very warm;91;60;W;6;34%;6%;11

Concord;Mostly sunny and hot;94;55;SSW;5;32%;0%;10

Corona;Sunny and hot;93;57;WNW;6;35%;6%;11

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;59;48;SSE;5;86%;3%;9

Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;100;67;WSW;8;13%;5%;11

Edwards AFB;Sunshine and hot;95;58;WSW;8;19%;3%;11

El Centro;Sunny and hot;105;69;W;4;14%;1%;11

Eureka;Mostly sunny;62;49;NE;6;76%;0%;9

Fairfield;Mostly sunny and hot;94;53;WSW;7;39%;0%;10

Fresno;Hot with sunshine;97;65;NW;4;27%;0%;10

Fullerton;Sunshine, not as hot;85;63;SSE;5;48%;5%;11

Hanford;Very hot;99;57;W;4;35%;0%;10

Hawthorne;Sunny;79;62;SSE;6;56%;3%;11

Hayward;Mostly sunny;83;53;WSW;6;48%;1%;10

Imperial;Sunny and hot;105;69;W;4;14%;1%;11

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;74;61;S;9;65%;1%;11

Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;94;61;SW;8;17%;3%;11

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine, summerlike;99;56;NW;6;22%;0%;10

Lincoln;Sunny and hot;94;57;SE;5;37%;1%;10

Livermore;Mostly sunny and hot;92;52;WSW;6;36%;1%;10

Lompoc;Sunshine and warm;77;47;N;5;58%;0%;11

Long Beach;Sunny;78;62;SSE;6;57%;4%;11

Los Alamitos;Nice with sunshine;79;61;SSW;6;58%;4%;11

Los Angeles;Warm with sunshine;85;60;S;5;46%;5%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Warm with sunshine;85;60;S;5;46%;5%;11

Madera;Very hot;100;57;NW;4;35%;0%;10

Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;82;46;SE;6;26%;0%;10

Marysville;Sunshine and hot;97;58;SE;4;34%;0%;10

Mather AFB;Hot with sunshine;96;56;S;3;29%;0%;10

Merced;Very hot;98;57;WNW;4;27%;0%;10

Merced (airport);Very hot;98;57;WNW;4;27%;0%;10

Miramar Mcas;Warm with sunshine;83;60;SE;6;49%;3%;11

Modesto;Very hot;98;61;NNW;5;24%;0%;10

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;82;52;NNW;6;47%;0%;10

Mojave;Sunny and hot;92;61;W;9;15%;3%;11

Montague;Sunny and very warm;89;48;NNE;4;23%;0%;9

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;70;52;WSW;6;61%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;N;2;22%;0%;10

Napa County;Mostly sunny;84;48;SW;6;50%;0%;10

Needles;Very hot;106;75;SSW;8;7%;3%;11

North Island;Partly sunny;74;64;SSE;7;68%;2%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;76;53;SW;7;56%;1%;10

Oceanside;Partly sunny, mild;78;58;SE;6;69%;5%;11

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;91;60;W;6;34%;6%;11

Oroville;Sunshine, summerlike;98;64;E;5;31%;1%;9

Oxnard;Sunshine, pleasant;72;55;N;7;66%;1%;11

Palm Springs;Very hot;107;76;W;6;15%;4%;11

Palmdale;Sunlit and hot;94;59;SW;9;18%;3%;11

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;92;47;S;6;31%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Abundant sunshine;72;53;E;7;68%;1%;11

Porterville;Sunny;97;62;SSE;5;35%;0%;10

Ramona;Sunny and very warm;88;52;NNW;6;31%;4%;11

Redding;Very hot;97;60;NNE;6;21%;0%;9

Riverside;Hot with sunshine;95;60;W;6;32%;6%;11

Riverside March;Hot with sunshine;93;55;NNW;6;30%;7%;11

Sacramento;Sunny and hot;95;54;SSW;5;40%;1%;10

Sacramento International;Sizzling sunshine;96;55;S;4;29%;0%;10

Salinas;Mostly sunny;77;52;NE;8;52%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;94;60;SW;6;30%;6%;11

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;80;50;WSW;6;52%;1%;10

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;62;SW;6;60%;2%;11

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;58;WNW;6;47%;1%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Sunshine and warm;81;63;SE;6;52%;2%;11

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;53;SW;8;64%;1%;10

San Jose;Mostly sunny;90;54;NNW;6;35%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;79;50;NNE;7;45%;0%;11

San Nicolas Island;Abundant sunshine;71;57;N;4;62%;2%;11

Sandberg;Sunny;82;61;WSW;11;22%;1%;11

Santa Ana;Sunshine, not as hot;84;59;SW;6;46%;5%;11

Santa Barbara;Abundant sunshine;75;53;NNE;5;55%;1%;11

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;79;49;N;7;52%;0%;11

Santa Monica;Sunny;75;58;N;5;65%;3%;11

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;86;47;SSW;5;51%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Sunshine and hot;91;48;ENE;6;55%;1%;11

Santee;Sunny and very warm;88;58;WNW;6;33%;2%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;73;43;SW;6;29%;0%;11

Stockton;Very hot;98;56;WNW;5;34%;0%;10

Thermal;Very hot;107;71;NW;6;14%;3%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;76;34;N;5;28%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and summerlike;100;71;WSW;7;9%;4%;11

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;95;51;N;4;33%;0%;10

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;96;52;SW;5;28%;1%;10

Van Nuys;Sunny and not as hot;87;59;SSE;6;43%;4%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;5;62%;0%;11

Victorville;Sunny and very warm;91;57;SSW;8;25%;5%;11

Visalia;Sunshine;96;58;SSE;4;33%;0%;10

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;75;50;SSW;6;57%;0%;10

