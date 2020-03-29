CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Rain and drizzle;47;36;WSW;14;61%;81%;2
Arcata;Rain tapering off;56;47;SW;8;81%;94%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny;59;46;SSW;6;76%;44%;4
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;64;53;WNW;5;67%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunshine, pleasant;71;48;SE;5;51%;13%;7
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;63;46;SE;11;68%;44%;4
Big Bear City;Sunshine;52;33;WSW;7;72%;3%;8
Bishop;Partly sunny;66;39;WNW;7;29%;0%;7
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;40;36;SE;8;80%;44%;2
Blythe;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;S;5;30%;0%;7
Burbank;Sunny and nice;72;51;ENE;5;55%;2%;7
Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;69;51;ENE;6;58%;4%;7
Camp Pendleton;Sunshine;68;55;N;7;66%;2%;8
Campo;Abundant sunshine;70;41;NE;7;49%;2%;8
Carlsbad;Sunny;67;50;NNE;6;73%;2%;8
Chico;Mainly cloudy;61;49;SSE;12;75%;44%;2
China Lake;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;SW;5;41%;0%;7
Chino;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;NW;6;58%;2%;7
Concord;Sun and some clouds;64;50;WSW;8;68%;33%;4
Corona;Sunny and beautiful;74;48;SSW;6;56%;1%;7
Crescent City;Periods of rain;53;45;SW;16;89%;90%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;WSW;8;34%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Warmer with sunshine;71;42;SW;6;49%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and nice;80;54;W;5;30%;0%;8
Eureka;Periods of rain;56;47;SW;9;80%;86%;1
Fairfield;Partly sunny;63;48;WSW;8;77%;38%;4
Fresno;Abundant sunshine;70;49;NW;6;54%;11%;7
Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;ENE;5;54%;1%;7
Hanford;Sunny;70;47;NNW;6;63%;13%;7
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;N;5;59%;0%;7
Hayward;Partly sunny;62;52;WSW;7;66%;36%;4
Imperial;Sunny and nice;80;54;W;5;30%;0%;8
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sun;66;54;NNE;9;70%;2%;8
Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;70;45;W;9;50%;0%;7
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;70;48;NW;8;58%;14%;7
Lincoln;Partly sunny;64;45;S;8;67%;44%;4
Livermore;Partly sunny;62;49;WSW;7;67%;26%;6
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;65;50;NNW;10;70%;4%;7
Long Beach;Sunny and nice;69;52;NE;5;58%;1%;7
Los Alamitos;Sunny and nice;69;51;SW;6;55%;1%;7
Los Angeles;Sunny and nice;71;53;SE;5;58%;2%;7
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and nice;71;53;SE;5;58%;2%;7
Madera;Mostly sunny;70;47;NW;6;64%;14%;7
Mammoth;A snow shower;45;32;SW;15;70%;86%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;63;48;S;10;73%;44%;4
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;63;45;S;8;67%;44%;4
Merced;Mostly sunny;68;47;NW;6;62%;15%;7
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;68;47;NW;6;62%;15%;7
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;NE;7;64%;3%;8
Modesto;Partly sunny;68;49;NNW;6;59%;21%;6
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;63;48;W;5;65%;24%;4
Mojave;Sunshine;67;43;WNW;10;46%;1%;7
Montague;Rain and drizzle;55;38;SSW;14;63%;78%;1
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;62;49;NW;6;70%;19%;7
Mount Shasta;Showers around;46;34;S;5;78%;91%;2
Napa County;Partial sunshine;61;43;W;8;78%;42%;4
Needles;Sunny and beautiful;80;54;SW;6;24%;1%;7
North Island;Sunny;66;55;NNE;8;68%;3%;8
Oakland;Partial sunshine;61;52;WSW;8;70%;36%;4
Oceanside;Sunny;67;50;NNE;6;73%;2%;8
Ontario;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;NW;6;58%;2%;7
Oroville;Partly sunny;62;48;SSE;10;68%;44%;4
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;64;50;ENE;7;66%;4%;7
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;82;58;W;4;29%;0%;7
Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;70;44;WSW;8;45%;0%;8
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;68;43;NW;4;69%;13%;7
Point Mugu;Plenty of sun;65;50;ENE;7;68%;3%;7
Porterville;Sunshine;70;43;E;5;62%;12%;7
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;69;44;NE;6;67%;3%;8
Redding;Mostly cloudy;56;45;SSW;10;80%;44%;2
Riverside;Sunny and nice;73;49;WNW;6;61%;1%;7
Riverside March;Nice with sunshine;71;45;NNE;6;59%;2%;8
Sacramento;Partly sunny;64;45;SSW;7;65%;41%;4
Sacramento International;Partial sunshine;64;44;SSW;10;71%;44%;4
Salinas;Sun and some clouds;65;48;S;7;68%;19%;7
San Bernardino;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;S;5;58%;1%;7
San Carlos;Cool with some sun;63;50;WSW;7;62%;38%;4
San Diego;Abundant sunshine;67;54;N;7;62%;3%;8
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;ENE;6;71%;2%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;68;52;NE;7;63%;3%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;60;51;WSW;9;72%;39%;4
San Jose;Partly sunny;64;49;NNW;6;64%;23%;6
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;68;51;N;10;63%;9%;7
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and breezy;63;53;NW;16;73%;3%;8
Sandberg;Sunny and milder;58;44;NW;12;60%;8%;8
Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;SSE;6;57%;2%;7
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NNE;6;63%;6%;7
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;67;50;NNW;11;66%;7%;7
Santa Monica;Abundant sunshine;66;53;N;6;60%;1%;7
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;60;43;WSW;6;75%;44%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and warmer;74;46;N;7;69%;8%;7
Santee;Sunny and beautiful;72;50;N;6;45%;3%;8
South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with some sun;43;32;SW;10;54%;18%;7
Stockton;Partial sunshine;68;48;W;6;56%;25%;6
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;84;57;NW;7;27%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;42;28;SSW;9;71%;26%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and nice;75;51;WSW;6;33%;1%;8
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;59;44;SW;4;78%;44%;2
Vacaville;Partly sunny;64;45;WSW;8;69%;39%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;NNE;6;56%;2%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;63;49;NNW;13;73%;4%;7
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;WSW;5;57%;2%;8
Visalia;Sunshine;69;47;NNW;5;65%;11%;7
Watsonville;Partly sunny;63;47;NE;6;70%;22%;7
