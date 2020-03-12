CA Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;62;27;WSW;8;41%;61%;5

Arcata;Increasing clouds;55;39;W;8;70%;80%;4

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;S;8;48%;31%;5

Avalon;A little a.m. rain;60;53;SSW;8;81%;82%;1

Bakersfield;An afternoon shower;77;50;NNE;6;49%;55%;5

Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;74;44;SSE;11;46%;30%;5

Big Bear City;A little a.m. rain;42;30;SW;9;100%;72%;2

Bishop;Partly sunny;70;37;SW;8;30%;32%;5

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;55;30;S;9;32%;44%;5

Blythe;Decreasing clouds;70;53;SSW;11;56%;3%;5

Burbank;Morning rain;60;53;S;7;88%;86%;1

Camarillo;An afternoon shower;65;53;ESE;6;79%;74%;2

Camp Pendleton;Morning rain;64;56;SSW;11;74%;85%;1

Campo;Cloudy and breezy;54;43;SW;13;80%;44%;2

Carlsbad;Morning rain;65;54;SSW;9;80%;85%;2

Chico;Plenty of sunshine;74;44;SSE;9;47%;33%;5

China Lake;An afternoon shower;69;48;SSW;12;57%;42%;2

Chino;Rain in the morning;59;51;SW;6;93%;88%;1

Concord;Brilliant sunshine;70;47;WSW;10;57%;28%;5

Corona;Morning rain;61;52;SW;5;89%;86%;2

Crescent City;Increasing clouds;52;38;WSW;12;76%;85%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Rain in the morning;65;45;SSW;16;65%;66%;2

Edwards AFB;An afternoon shower;62;44;WSW;20;71%;45%;3

El Centro;Decreasing clouds;71;49;W;14;57%;28%;3

Eureka;Increasing clouds;54;40;W;9;69%;85%;4

Fairfield;Sunny, not as warm;69;45;SW;10;68%;28%;5

Fresno;Partly sunny, warm;76;51;E;7;50%;43%;5

Fullerton;Rain in the morning;66;54;S;7;76%;85%;1

Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;75;48;S;6;63%;40%;5

Hawthorne;A little a.m. rain;65;54;SSW;8;75%;82%;1

Hayward;Sunshine;67;50;SW;10;64%;29%;5

Imperial;Decreasing clouds;71;49;W;14;57%;28%;3

Imperial Beach;Morning rain;63;56;SSW;11;80%;85%;1

Lancaster;Increasingly windy;61;47;SW;20;73%;73%;3

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;75;45;SW;8;54%;36%;5

Lincoln;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;S;8;57%;30%;5

Livermore;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;SW;8;66%;28%;5

Lompoc;An afternoon shower;63;49;S;7;81%;73%;3

Long Beach;Morning rain;63;53;SSW;8;75%;85%;1

Los Alamitos;Rain in the morning;63;55;S;7;76%;85%;1

Los Angeles;Morning rain;62;55;S;7;85%;85%;1

Los Angeles Downtown;Morning rain;62;55;S;7;85%;85%;1

Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;NNE;6;59%;40%;5

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;60;26;SW;6;41%;62%;5

Marysville;Sunny and pleasant;74;45;SSE;8;53%;31%;5

Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;SSE;10;50%;27%;5

Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;75;47;WSW;5;59%;37%;5

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;75;47;WSW;5;59%;37%;5

Miramar Mcas;Rain in the morning;64;54;S;10;80%;87%;1

Modesto;Sunny and nice;76;45;ESE;8;48%;32%;5

Moffett Nas;Brilliant sunshine;67;48;WSW;7;62%;29%;5

Mojave;An afternoon shower;61;45;SW;18;70%;55%;3

Montague;Mostly sunny;63;30;NW;8;42%;66%;5

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;64;50;W;8;68%;30%;4

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;60;31;WNW;4;38%;66%;5

Napa County;Sunny;64;39;W;10;72%;28%;5

Needles;Decreasing clouds;67;55;SSE;10;55%;28%;2

North Island;Morning rain;64;58;SSW;11;72%;85%;2

Oakland;Plenty of sun;64;50;SW;11;63%;29%;5

Oceanside;Morning rain;65;54;SSW;9;80%;85%;2

Ontario;Rain in the morning;59;51;SW;6;93%;88%;1

Oroville;Sunny and nice;74;45;SSE;9;47%;32%;5

Oxnard;An afternoon shower;62;49;S;8;84%;74%;2

Palm Springs;A little a.m. rain;70;51;NNW;6;60%;66%;2

Palmdale;An afternoon shower;62;44;SW;18;67%;73%;3

Paso Robles;Partial sunshine;64;46;SW;10;76%;35%;5

Point Mugu;An afternoon shower;63;51;S;8;85%;74%;2

Porterville;An afternoon shower;75;46;NNW;5;61%;51%;5

Ramona;Rain in the morning;57;49;SW;7;88%;86%;1

Redding;Sunshine and warm;74;40;WSW;8;29%;39%;5

Riverside;Rain in the morning;60;51;WSW;5;92%;86%;1

Riverside March;Rain in the morning;57;49;S;6;94%;85%;2

Sacramento;Sunny and nice;72;46;SSW;9;64%;30%;5

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;73;45;S;10;52%;29%;5

Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;47;W;9;72%;30%;5

San Bernardino;Rain in the morning;59;50;SSW;6;93%;89%;2

San Carlos;Sunny;66;50;SW;9;66%;30%;5

San Diego;Morning rain;64;59;SSW;9;70%;85%;1

San Diego Brown;Morning rain;62;53;S;9;83%;85%;1

San Diego Montgomery;Rain in the morning;63;56;S;10;75%;87%;1

San Francisco;Sunshine;62;50;WSW;12;69%;30%;5

San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;WNW;8;61%;29%;5

San Luis Obispo;Cooler;62;49;SSW;8;78%;55%;3

San Nicolas Island;A little a.m. rain;60;48;SW;12;81%;82%;2

Sandberg;An afternoon shower;54;41;SSW;14;85%;76%;2

Santa Ana;Morning rain;63;56;S;7;85%;87%;1

Santa Barbara;An afternoon shower;62;52;SE;6;81%;85%;3

Santa Maria;An afternoon shower;64;51;SSW;8;78%;55%;3

Santa Monica;Rain in the morning;63;52;SSW;7;79%;84%;1

Santa Rosa;Sunny;65;43;SW;6;75%;30%;5

Santa Ynez;An afternoon shower;67;49;SSE;6;88%;73%;3

Santee;Rain in the morning;63;54;SSW;7;72%;86%;2

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;53;31;SW;10;51%;30%;5

Stockton;Sunny and warm;77;47;WSW;7;59%;29%;5

Thermal;A little a.m. rain;71;52;NW;7;55%;65%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;58;31;SW;8;42%;57%;5

Twentynine Palms;A little a.m. rain;63;46;SSW;11;71%;63%;3

Ukiah;Sunny;71;38;WNW;6;47%;34%;5

Vacaville;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;WSW;10;45%;27%;5

Van Nuys;Rain in the morning;61;53;S;7;91%;85%;1

Vandenberg AFB;An afternoon shower;61;47;SSW;8;81%;55%;3

Victorville;A little a.m. rain;58;45;S;18;89%;71%;2

Visalia;An afternoon shower;74;47;S;7;62%;55%;5

Watsonville;Sunny;60;48;WSW;7;86%;29%;5

