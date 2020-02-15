CA Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Rain and drizzle;48;18;WNW;8;73%;53%;2

Arcata;A little a.m. rain;55;37;N;5;85%;78%;1

Auburn;Partly sunny;62;39;NNE;5;66%;5%;3

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;63;51;S;4;71%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;72;44;ESE;4;52%;4%;4

Beale AFB;Periods of sun;66;40;N;5;57%;4%;3

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;58;29;W;8;62%;1%;5

Bishop;Partly sunny;72;35;NW;9;27%;1%;4

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;49;36;ENE;6;52%;9%;2

Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;S;5;30%;0%;4

Burbank;Mostly sunny;72;49;N;5;54%;0%;4

Camarillo;Areas of morning fog;68;47;E;5;62%;1%;4

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;64;51;E;5;71%;0%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny;69;35;NNW;8;34%;0%;5

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;65;45;ENE;5;73%;0%;4

Chico;Partly sunny;67;42;NNW;5;58%;12%;3

China Lake;Partly sunny;73;44;W;6;42%;1%;4

Chino;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;6;53%;1%;4

Concord;Partly sunny;68;42;WSW;9;58%;1%;4

Corona;Mostly sunny;73;45;SSE;6;51%;0%;4

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;50;38;N;8;93%;29%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, warm;75;48;WSW;12;31%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;73;40;SW;13;41%;0%;4

El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;SSW;3;39%;0%;4

Eureka;A little a.m. rain;54;40;N;5;86%;72%;1

Fairfield;Clouds and sunshine;69;44;WNW;7;63%;1%;3

Fresno;Decreasing clouds;71;46;NW;6;52%;6%;4

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;69;50;ESE;4;67%;0%;4

Hanford;Partly sunny;72;42;NW;5;59%;4%;4

Hawthorne;Areas of morning fog;66;53;E;5;65%;0%;4

Hayward;Clouds and sun;61;44;WSW;7;66%;2%;4

Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;SSW;3;39%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;63;50;ESE;7;78%;0%;4

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;73;42;W;14;42%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Decreasing clouds;71;41;NNW;7;52%;4%;4

Lincoln;Periods of sun;66;39;NNE;6;66%;4%;3

Livermore;Sun and clouds;64;41;WSW;8;63%;2%;4

Lompoc;Areas of morning fog;68;46;NW;10;65%;2%;4

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;65;50;ESE;5;71%;0%;4

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;67;48;S;5;72%;0%;4

Los Angeles;Fog in the morning;70;50;SSE;5;64%;1%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Fog in the morning;70;50;SSE;5;64%;1%;4

Madera;Partly sunny;71;42;NW;6;60%;6%;4

Mammoth;A shower in the a.m.;49;23;NW;8;67%;55%;2

Marysville;Partly sunny;67;42;NNW;6;64%;5%;3

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;66;42;N;6;58%;13%;3

Merced;Partly sunny;69;44;NW;6;56%;3%;4

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;69;44;NW;6;56%;3%;4

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;68;48;E;5;65%;0%;4

Modesto;Partly sunny;68;46;NNW;7;55%;3%;4

Moffett Nas;Sun and some clouds;62;44;W;7;67%;2%;4

Mojave;Mostly sunny;69;42;NW;13;41%;1%;4

Montague;Rain and drizzle;53;24;NNE;5;70%;58%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partial sunshine;60;46;N;7;69%;4%;4

Mount Shasta;Rain and drizzle;51;28;NNW;3;67%;57%;2

Napa County;Clouds and sun;66;40;NW;8;64%;1%;3

Needles;Partly sunny, nice;77;48;S;6;24%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;63;51;SE;5;72%;0%;4

Oakland;Partly sunny;62;44;W;7;62%;2%;3

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;65;45;ENE;5;73%;0%;4

Ontario;Mostly sunny;71;47;NE;6;53%;1%;4

Oroville;Periods of sun;67;44;NE;6;57%;8%;3

Oxnard;Areas of morning fog;63;46;E;5;71%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;78;52;W;4;30%;0%;4

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;72;42;WSW;15;32%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;72;38;NW;5;52%;4%;4

Point Mugu;Areas of morning fog;63;47;E;5;74%;0%;4

Porterville;Decreasing clouds;71;41;S;4;59%;6%;4

Ramona;Mostly sunny;70;39;ESE;6;56%;1%;4

Redding;Periods of sun;67;44;N;4;52%;30%;2

Riverside;Mostly sunny;73;47;S;5;52%;0%;4

Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;71;42;ESE;6;55%;1%;4

Sacramento;Partly sunny;67;43;NNW;6;65%;2%;4

Sacramento International;Partly sunny;66;43;NW;5;63%;1%;3

Salinas;Partly sunny;64;44;SE;9;66%;4%;4

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;72;47;E;6;51%;0%;4

San Carlos;Periods of sun;61;44;WNW;8;69%;2%;3

San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;51;SSW;6;69%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;65;48;ESE;5;72%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;67;49;ESE;5;64%;0%;4

San Francisco;Periods of sun;60;46;NW;10;71%;2%;3

San Jose;Partial sunshine;64;46;W;7;63%;2%;4

San Luis Obispo;Decreasing clouds;71;47;N;11;54%;3%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;62;50;NNW;10;77%;1%;4

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, windy;62;45;NW;18;39%;1%;4

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;69;48;S;5;70%;1%;4

Santa Barbara;Areas of morning fog;67;48;N;5;69%;2%;4

Santa Maria;Fog in the morning;70;48;NW;10;61%;2%;4

Santa Monica;Areas of morning fog;63;49;NE;5;69%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;66;39;NNW;7;66%;3%;3

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;77;43;N;6;64%;3%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny;73;45;S;5;49%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;48;27;W;8;49%;1%;3

Stockton;Periods of sun;68;44;WNW;7;58%;3%;4

Thermal;Mostly sunny;77;45;WSW;4;36%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;49;18;NE;7;57%;0%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;74;49;WNW;5;29%;1%;4

Ukiah;Clouds and sun;64;37;NW;5;68%;8%;4

Vacaville;Partly sunny;69;47;NW;5;53%;2%;4

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;72;49;NNE;5;58%;1%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Fog in the morning;64;46;NNW;13;71%;2%;4

Victorville;Mostly sunny;71;38;W;9;48%;1%;4

Visalia;Partly sunny;70;41;NW;5;58%;5%;4

Watsonville;Partial sunshine;62;43;NNE;5;73%;3%;4

