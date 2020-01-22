CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Cloudy;47;35;SSE;5;82%;36%;1
Arcata;A little rain;57;52;SSE;5;81%;91%;1
Auburn;Rather cloudy;57;47;E;4;88%;44%;1
Avalon;Mostly sunny;65;53;WNW;5;52%;1%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;64;44;SE;4;70%;3%;3
Beale AFB;Dense fog;58;46;SE;4;86%;44%;2
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;53;28;SSW;6;75%;3%;4
Bishop;Partly sunny;58;34;N;4;38%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;50;40;ESE;3;64%;44%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;72;44;N;6;50%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny;74;51;NE;4;46%;0%;3
Camarillo;Sunshine, pleasant;73;50;ENE;6;52%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;48;E;5;72%;26%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny;69;37;NE;11;35%;1%;4
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;69;45;ENE;4;69%;1%;3
Chico;Mostly cloudy;59;47;E;4;90%;44%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;67;38;NW;4;52%;0%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny;73;50;NNE;5;47%;2%;3
Concord;Low clouds breaking;61;45;SW;4;77%;27%;2
Corona;Sunshine, pleasant;76;47;E;5;43%;1%;3
Crescent City;A touch of rain;56;49;S;13;85%;94%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;69;43;WSW;5;43%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;65;35;WSW;3;57%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;WNW;4;43%;0%;3
Eureka;A touch of rain;57;52;SSE;6;81%;91%;1
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;59;43;W;5;88%;44%;2
Fresno;Dense fog;62;47;NNE;4;77%;5%;3
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;75;50;ENE;3;52%;1%;3
Hanford;Some sun;61;44;W;4;82%;6%;3
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;NNE;4;54%;1%;3
Hayward;Low clouds breaking;61;47;WSW;5;76%;7%;2
Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;WNW;4;43%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;66;49;N;7;69%;1%;3
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;38;NW;5;59%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Partial sunshine;62;44;WNW;4;82%;5%;3
Lincoln;Low clouds breaking;59;45;E;4;82%;44%;2
Livermore;Low clouds breaking;60;43;WSW;5;83%;5%;2
Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;45;N;4;73%;1%;3
Long Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;NE;4;58%;1%;3
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;4;68%;1%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;4;59%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;4;59%;2%;3
Madera;Low clouds breaking;61;45;WSW;4;80%;5%;3
Mammoth;Cloudy;44;36;S;6;83%;55%;1
Marysville;Dense fog;57;46;ESE;5;94%;44%;2
Mather AFB;Low clouds breaking;58;44;SSE;3;87%;44%;2
Merced;Dense fog;59;44;NNE;2;84%;26%;2
Merced (airport);Dense fog;59;44;NNE;2;84%;26%;2
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine, pleasant;72;48;NE;5;59%;1%;3
Modesto;Dense fog;59;46;N;2;81%;4%;2
Moffett Nas;Low clouds breaking;60;45;WNW;2;77%;5%;2
Mojave;Partly sunny;63;40;NW;6;52%;1%;3
Montague;A little rain;50;37;SSE;3;83%;83%;1
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;64;48;NE;3;68%;25%;3
Mount Shasta;A little rain;45;35;SE;1;90%;82%;1
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;59;43;N;4;85%;44%;2
Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NW;11;37%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;67;50;NNE;6;71%;1%;3
Oakland;Mostly cloudy;60;48;NW;6;77%;8%;2
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;69;45;ENE;4;69%;1%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny;73;50;NNE;5;47%;2%;3
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;60;49;ESE;4;77%;44%;1
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;68;50;NE;6;62%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;78;53;WNW;3;31%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;65;38;WSW;4;53%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;65;42;E;4;77%;3%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;68;48;NE;6;61%;0%;3
Porterville;Sun and some clouds;63;44;SE;4;78%;5%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;72;40;E;5;55%;2%;4
Redding;Cloudy;61;47;E;2;78%;44%;1
Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;NE;5;49%;1%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;72;41;ENE;5;57%;2%;3
Sacramento;Low clouds breaking;58;44;NNE;4;86%;44%;2
Sacramento International;Dense fog;58;44;S;3;86%;44%;2
Salinas;Low clouds breaking;66;46;ENE;7;72%;1%;2
San Bernardino;Sunshine and nice;73;46;NNE;5;52%;1%;3
San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;59;47;NW;4;84%;27%;2
San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;51;N;6;65%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;5;63%;1%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;48;NE;4;60%;1%;3
San Francisco;Mostly cloudy;57;48;WNW;6;84%;27%;2
San Jose;Low clouds breaking;62;46;SW;3;74%;4%;2
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;68;46;NNE;6;65%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;64;51;WNW;6;69%;2%;3
Sandberg;Winds subsiding;58;45;NW;16;47%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;49;E;4;57%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;68;46;NE;5;69%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;66;47;N;6;70%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNE;4;60%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;60;45;WNW;3;86%;34%;1
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;70;43;NE;4;67%;2%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny;75;46;ENE;5;52%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Periods of sun;51;35;SW;5;66%;44%;2
Stockton;Low clouds breaking;59;45;NNW;4;86%;26%;2
Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;47;NNW;4;40%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;48;31;S;2;78%;44%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;69;45;W;7;41%;1%;3
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;63;47;N;1;75%;44%;1
Vacaville;Low clouds breaking;59;43;WSW;3;81%;44%;2
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;74;50;NNE;4;52%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Partial sunshine;63;48;N;7;76%;1%;3
Victorville;Mostly sunny;64;36;WSW;5;64%;2%;3
Visalia;Partly sunny;61;45;NNE;3;88%;5%;3
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;65;45;NE;4;73%;1%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather