CA Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A snow squall;40;31;SE;6;76%;72%;1
Arcata;Spotty showers;58;48;ESE;8;77%;86%;1
Auburn;Cool with rain;52;49;SE;11;92%;96%;1
Avalon;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;53;SW;5;54%;2%;2
Bakersfield;Rather cloudy;62;46;ESE;6;56%;13%;1
Beale AFB;Periods of rain;54;51;ENE;9;93%;96%;1
Big Bear City;Not as cold;43;30;SSW;5;75%;4%;2
Bishop;Mostly cloudy, cold;43;30;SE;6;72%;66%;1
Blue Canyon;Chilly with snow;39;37;SE;10;95%;98%;0
Blythe;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;42;NE;5;47%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;48;NE;4;49%;2%;2
Camarillo;Rather cloudy, cool;66;48;E;10;49%;5%;2
Camp Pendleton;Mainly cloudy, cool;63;47;NE;5;59%;1%;2
Campo;Clouds and sun, cool;61;38;NE;9;49%;1%;3
Carlsbad;Mainly cloudy;65;43;N;4;59%;1%;2
Chico;Cloudy with showers;52;50;SE;9;93%;97%;1
China Lake;Mainly cloudy, cold;51;35;NW;4;58%;5%;2
Chino;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;46;NE;4;52%;3%;2
Concord;Rain at times;58;51;ESE;8;83%;87%;1
Corona;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;43;ESE;5;54%;2%;2
Crescent City;Spotty showers;57;46;ENE;15;75%;82%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mainly cloudy, cool;57;35;N;6;40%;0%;2
Edwards AFB;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;32;WSW;4;57%;0%;2
El Centro;Periods of sun, cool;65;42;NW;4;49%;0%;3
Eureka;Spotty showers;57;49;SE;9;74%;86%;1
Fairfield;Cool with rain;54;50;SE;11;94%;89%;1
Fresno;Cool with rain;56;50;SE;8;88%;96%;1
Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;66;48;NNE;2;51%;2%;2
Hanford;Cloudy with showers;59;46;SSE;5;80%;91%;1
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;50;N;3;51%;2%;2
Hayward;Rain at times;58;54;SE;16;81%;90%;1
Imperial;Periods of sun, cool;65;42;NW;4;49%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;65;52;E;5;57%;1%;3
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy, cold;49;33;NNE;5;74%;0%;2
Lemoore Nas;Rain;56;43;SE;9;79%;91%;1
Lincoln;Periods of rain;55;52;SE;12;90%;93%;1
Livermore;A bit of rain;56;51;SE;7;78%;87%;1
Lompoc;Cloudy;64;51;SE;15;65%;65%;1
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;65;47;NNW;3;53%;2%;2
Los Alamitos;Mainly cloudy, cool;65;47;NNE;4;52%;2%;2
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;50;WNW;4;55%;3%;2
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;50;WNW;4;55%;3%;2
Madera;Rain;56;52;SE;6;77%;98%;1
Mammoth;Snow showers;38;34;SE;8;81%;81%;1
Marysville;Cool with rain;54;51;SSE;10;94%;92%;1
Mather AFB;Occasional rain;54;51;SSE;16;93%;92%;1
Merced;Rain;53;49;ESE;16;92%;97%;1
Merced (airport);Rain;53;49;ESE;16;92%;97%;1
Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sunshine;67;47;ENE;4;57%;1%;3
Modesto;Breezy with rain;54;52;SE;15;85%;98%;1
Moffett Nas;A little rain;58;54;SE;16;81%;87%;1
Mojave;Mostly cloudy, cold;47;36;N;6;61%;1%;2
Montague;A snow shower;44;34;NNE;9;73%;66%;1
Monterey Rabr;Rain, heavy at times;60;53;SSE;11;79%;95%;1
Mount Shasta;Snow showers;38;35;SE;3;88%;93%;1
Napa County;Breezy with rain;55;50;ENE;16;89%;89%;1
Needles;Variable cloudiness;58;47;NNW;8;48%;1%;3
North Island;Partly sunny;66;51;ENE;5;58%;1%;3
Oakland;Periods of rain;57;54;SE;15;82%;88%;1
Oceanside;Mainly cloudy;65;43;N;4;59%;1%;2
Ontario;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;46;NE;4;52%;3%;2
Oroville;Cool with rain;54;52;SE;9;87%;100%;1
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;48;E;11;52%;5%;2
Palm Springs;Clouds and sun, cool;64;47;WSW;3;40%;0%;3
Palmdale;Mostly cloudy, cold;49;34;SSE;4;58%;0%;2
Paso Robles;Rain, heavy at times;58;44;SSE;13;75%;90%;1
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;50;E;10;53%;5%;2
Porterville;Spotty showers;60;45;E;4;66%;83%;1
Ramona;Partly sunny;64;40;E;5;56%;2%;3
Redding;Afternoon showers;48;45;NNE;4;87%;94%;1
Riverside;Mainly cloudy, cool;64;45;E;4;46%;2%;2
Riverside March;Rather cloudy, cool;62;40;E;6;54%;3%;2
Sacramento;Rain at times;55;53;SE;14;78%;92%;1
Sacramento International;Rain at times;54;52;SE;15;94%;92%;1
Salinas;Rain, some heavy;59;53;SE;17;84%;95%;1
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;44;ENE;4;56%;2%;2
San Carlos;A little rain;58;54;SSE;17;83%;87%;1
San Diego;Partly sunny;67;51;ENE;5;53%;1%;3
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;65;46;E;4;58%;1%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;66;47;ENE;4;57%;1%;3
San Francisco;A little rain;57;53;SSE;16;84%;87%;1
San Jose;A bit of rain;58;53;SE;16;87%;87%;1
San Luis Obispo;Cool with rain;61;52;SE;13;63%;90%;1
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;56;SE;10;62%;5%;2
Sandberg;Mainly cloudy;46;39;E;13;58%;2%;2
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;48;E;4;56%;3%;2
Santa Barbara;Mainly cloudy, cool;60;47;ESE;7;74%;15%;1
Santa Maria;Cloudy and breezy;65;53;SSE;15;56%;43%;1
Santa Monica;Mainly cloudy, cool;63;48;NNW;4;56%;2%;1
Santa Rosa;Cloudy with showers;55;50;SE;16;90%;90%;1
Santa Ynez;Mainly cloudy, cool;64;45;SE;8;71%;44%;1
Santee;Clouds and sun;67;46;E;4;47%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Heavy snow, chilly;38;31;SSW;6;84%;96%;1
Stockton;Periods of rain;55;52;SE;14;86%;100%;1
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;65;40;NW;2;49%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Heavy snow, chilly;39;28;SE;7;92%;96%;1
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;58;41;W;5;47%;1%;3
Ukiah;Spotty showers;54;47;ESE;6;83%;86%;1
Vacaville;Periods of rain;53;48;SE;11;93%;90%;1
Van Nuys;Mainly cloudy, cool;63;47;N;4;53%;3%;2
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy and breezy;63;52;SE;20;64%;64%;1
Victorville;Mostly cloudy, cold;52;33;ENE;4;70%;2%;2
Visalia;Spotty showers;57;44;SSE;5;84%;89%;1
Watsonville;Rain, heavy at times;58;52;ESE;16;87%;95%;1
