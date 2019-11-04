CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;68;27;S;3;40%;0%;3
Arcata;Partly sunny;61;43;N;4;78%;0%;3
Auburn;Mostly sunny;76;49;ENE;4;33%;0%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny;74;60;WNW;6;27%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;79;50;ESE;4;29%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;78;43;E;3;38%;0%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sun;65;33;SSE;8;34%;1%;4
Bishop;Sunny and warm;75;36;NNW;4;17%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, mild;68;54;ENE;3;27%;0%;3
Blythe;Sunny and warm;87;57;NNE;5;23%;1%;4
Burbank;Plenty of sun;84;58;ENE;5;25%;0%;4
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;76;49;ENE;6;44%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;72;54;ENE;6;66%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and warm;80;44;NE;11;18%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;75;46;ENE;5;53%;0%;4
Chico;Mostly sunny;80;47;ENE;3;39%;0%;3
China Lake;Sunny and warm;78;42;WNW;4;14%;0%;4
Chino;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;NE;6;25%;1%;4
Concord;Mostly sunny;79;47;SW;4;33%;0%;3
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;ESE;6;24%;0%;4
Crescent City;Partly sunny;58;45;ESE;4;83%;4%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;81;50;SW;6;12%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;79;39;SW;3;14%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;WSW;3;18%;0%;4
Eureka;Some sun;59;43;N;4;80%;0%;3
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;80;42;W;5;40%;0%;3
Fresno;Sunny and very warm;80;52;NNE;3;30%;0%;3
Fullerton;Brilliant sunshine;83;55;SE;4;35%;0%;4
Hanford;Sunny and very warm;81;42;W;3;37%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;58;E;5;47%;0%;3
Hayward;Mostly sunny;75;48;SW;5;44%;2%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;WSW;3;18%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;70;57;NE;6;62%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;80;41;NW;5;16%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;81;41;NW;4;28%;0%;3
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;77;41;E;4;44%;2%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;79;45;SW;5;33%;2%;3
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;72;42;NNE;6;58%;0%;4
Long Beach;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;5;44%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;54;SSE;5;49%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;E;5;40%;1%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;E;5;40%;1%;4
Madera;Sunny and very warm;81;45;NE;3;36%;2%;3
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;67;33;SSW;4;41%;0%;3
Marysville;Mostly sunny;78;42;E;3;42%;0%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;78;45;ESE;3;35%;0%;3
Merced;Plenty of sun;79;43;NNW;2;37%;0%;3
Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;79;43;NNW;2;37%;0%;3
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;80;54;NE;5;38%;0%;4
Modesto;Sunny;79;45;NNW;3;41%;0%;3
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;74;49;SSW;4;46%;0%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;77;41;NNW;6;12%;1%;4
Montague;Mostly sunny;66;31;N;1;47%;7%;3
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;72;48;S;4;44%;0%;3
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;72;38;NW;0;39%;0%;3
Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;40;W;5;48%;0%;3
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;NNW;6;15%;1%;4
North Island;Some sun;72;54;NE;5;58%;0%;4
Oakland;Mostly sunny;71;49;SW;5;51%;2%;3
Oceanside;Partly sunny;75;46;ENE;5;53%;0%;4
Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;NE;6;25%;1%;4
Oroville;Mostly sunny;78;48;ENE;3;43%;1%;3
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;72;53;NE;7;54%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny and warm;90;61;W;4;15%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;80;45;SW;5;13%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;85;37;SSE;3;27%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;6;60%;0%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sun;80;47;ESE;4;29%;2%;3
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;83;45;ENE;6;32%;1%;4
Redding;Warm with sunshine;80;44;NE;3;36%;0%;3
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;ENE;5;27%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and warm;85;45;E;6;26%;1%;4
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;77;43;SSE;3;47%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;78;42;SE;3;44%;0%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;76;47;E;9;41%;0%;3
San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;86;51;NE;5;25%;0%;4
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;72;46;WSW;5;54%;2%;3
San Diego;Partly sunny;74;56;NNW;6;56%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Some sun;76;53;ENE;5;43%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;54;NE;5;41%;0%;4
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;67;49;WSW;6;58%;2%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;SSW;4;44%;0%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;76;45;NNE;6;46%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;69;55;WNW;7;57%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and breezy;73;56;NW;15;12%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;80;54;SE;5;49%;1%;3
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;48;NE;5;52%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;74;45;N;5;50%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;74;55;ENE;5;55%;0%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;77;41;W;4;50%;0%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;84;44;NE;5;44%;2%;4
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;E;6;33%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;64;30;SW;4;34%;0%;3
Stockton;Mostly sunny;80;45;W;3;38%;0%;3
Thermal;Sunny and warm;90;54;NW;3;20%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;67;25;SSE;2;37%;0%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;83;54;WNW;4;15%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny;81;40;E;2;38%;0%;3
Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;80;42;WSW;4;37%;2%;3
Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;ENE;5;28%;1%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;67;47;NNE;5;62%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and warm;79;43;S;6;22%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and warm;79;45;E;3;35%;0%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;44;NE;5;46%;0%;3
