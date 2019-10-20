CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;64;29;S;3;47%;0%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;46;ENE;5;79%;2%;3
Auburn;Nice with sunshine;80;53;E;5;42%;3%;4
Avalon;Plenty of sun;83;71;NW;6;21%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;ESE;4;42%;1%;4
Beale AFB;Sunshine;84;49;N;10;45%;4%;4
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;ENE;7;35%;2%;5
Bishop;Sunny and warm;80;39;NNW;7;27%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Sunshine;70;55;ENE;5;29%;2%;4
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;90;58;N;7;14%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;91;64;NE;8;23%;1%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and very warm;90;61;NE;8;26%;1%;4
Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;NNE;8;37%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and breezy;83;52;NE;16;16%;0%;5
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;NE;7;32%;0%;4
Chico;Sunny;83;53;NNE;8;39%;2%;4
China Lake;Plenty of sun;84;50;NW;5;25%;0%;4
Chino;Sunny and hot;92;64;NNE;7;22%;2%;4
Concord;Sunny and very warm;85;54;WSW;4;42%;4%;4
Corona;Plenty of sunshine;95;61;ESE;6;22%;0%;4
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;49;N;6;83%;7%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;84;56;SW;6;20%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;82;46;NE;5;27%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;WNW;6;17%;0%;4
Eureka;Mostly sunny;61;47;NE;6;80%;2%;3
Fairfield;Sunshine and warm;88;50;WNW;6;45%;4%;4
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;NNE;4;50%;2%;4
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;94;65;E;4;19%;0%;4
Hanford;Plenty of sun;80;47;NNW;3;54%;3%;4
Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;89;65;N;5;27%;1%;4
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SSW;5;57%;5%;4
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;WNW;6;17%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and very warm;83;62;N;8;32%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;83;46;N;6;29%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;NW;8;45%;3%;4
Lincoln;Sunshine;84;46;ESE;6;46%;5%;4
Livermore;Sunshine;84;51;WSW;5;44%;5%;4
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;83;50;E;8;44%;2%;4
Long Beach;Sunny and very warm;92;65;NNE;6;24%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;90;63;NNE;5;32%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;91;66;NE;5;28%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;91;66;NE;5;28%;2%;4
Madera;Plenty of sun;80;50;E;4;53%;4%;4
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;64;35;WNW;5;51%;0%;4
Marysville;Sunny;85;47;N;9;42%;3%;4
Mather AFB;Plenty of sun;84;50;NNE;7;42%;0%;4
Merced;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NW;4;51%;3%;4
Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NW;4;51%;3%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and warmer;93;59;NE;7;19%;0%;4
Modesto;Nice with sunshine;80;49;SE;7;49%;4%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;S;6;52%;4%;4
Mojave;Sunny and pleasant;80;48;NNW;6;24%;1%;4
Montague;Partly sunny, warmer;69;35;NNE;2;58%;6%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and warmer;74;56;ENE;5;51%;4%;4
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;67;38;NW;3;53%;1%;4
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;83;46;NW;5;52%;4%;4
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;NNW;11;15%;1%;4
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;N;7;36%;0%;4
Oakland;Sunny and beautiful;74;52;SSW;5;64%;5%;4
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;87;53;NE;7;32%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and hot;92;64;NNE;7;22%;2%;4
Oroville;Abundant sunshine;84;53;NE;7;41%;4%;4
Oxnard;Sunny and very warm;84;61;NNE;8;36%;1%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;94;70;W;5;14%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;83;49;E;7;25%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;86;43;ENE;7;45%;3%;4
Point Mugu;Sunshine and warm;83;60;NNE;9;37%;1%;4
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;ESE;4;41%;3%;4
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;92;54;E;7;21%;2%;4
Redding;Abundant sunshine;84;54;N;10;32%;2%;3
Riverside;Sunny and hot;94;60;NE;6;22%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;91;53;ENE;6;24%;2%;4
Sacramento;Plenty of sun;85;48;W;6;45%;5%;4
Sacramento International;Sunny and very warm;86;48;N;12;43%;4%;4
Salinas;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;ESE;8;53%;4%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and hot;92;60;NE;5;22%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunny and beautiful;78;51;SSW;5;55%;5%;4
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;NE;6;40%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny and warmer;90;61;ESE;7;19%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and warmer;90;61;NNE;6;21%;0%;4
San Francisco;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;SW;6;67%;5%;4
San Jose;Brilliant sunshine;81;54;S;7;55%;4%;4
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sun;85;54;NNE;11;36%;2%;4
San Nicolas Island;Nice with sunshine;78;60;NW;5;43%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and warmer;74;62;NNW;14;26%;1%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sun;91;64;E;5;32%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;82;55;NE;6;42%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny and warmer;86;54;NE;10;37%;2%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;85;63;NNE;6;36%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;83;46;NNW;5;49%;4%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny and hot;91;51;ENE;6;49%;3%;4
Santee;Sunny and hot;94;59;E;6;22%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;64;32;SSE;5;37%;0%;4
Stockton;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;SW;5;45%;4%;4
Thermal;Sunny and warm;94;57;NW;4;19%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;67;26;SSE;3;48%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;WNW;6;18%;1%;4
Ukiah;Sunny and warmer;84;43;N;3;45%;4%;4
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;88;52;NNW;9;35%;5%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;91;65;NNE;5;23%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;ENE;11;44%;2%;4
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;SSE;7;30%;1%;4
Visalia;Plenty of sun;79;50;N;4;57%;2%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and nice;79;50;NE;5;55%;3%;4
_____
