CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Very hot;97;54;S;4;21%;3%;8

Arcata;Some sun;71;55;NW;4;65%;0%;6

Auburn;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;SE;5;25%;5%;8

Avalon;Some sun;79;63;SSE;5;54%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;NE;5;24%;0%;9

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SE;5;35%;4%;8

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;83;49;SW;6;39%;0%;10

Bishop;Mostly sunny;101;61;W;6;16%;13%;9

Blue Canyon;Lots of sun, warm;86;70;ENE;5;31%;4%;8

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;112;84;SSW;7;29%;0%;9

Burbank;Mostly sunny;90;67;SSE;5;47%;0%;9

Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;64;S;6;63%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;75;65;SE;7;75%;0%;8

Campo;Mostly sunny;96;58;E;8;31%;0%;10

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;7;70%;0%;8

Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SE;4;29%;3%;7

China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;WSW;4;19%;4%;9

Chino;Sunshine and warm;94;63;WSW;6;43%;0%;9

Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;96;65;SW;9;38%;1%;8

Corona;Mostly sunny;96;63;W;6;43%;0%;9

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;64;54;SSW;3;83%;4%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;110;79;WSW;8;19%;0%;9

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;SW;6;19%;0%;9

El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;111;83;SE;6;34%;0%;9

Eureka;Some sun;68;55;W;4;68%;0%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;94;60;WSW;11;39%;2%;8

Fresno;Mostly sunny and hot;105;76;NW;6;27%;13%;8

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSE;5;55%;0%;9

Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;NW;5;29%;8%;8

Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;81;68;SSE;7;64%;0%;8

Hayward;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;7;52%;0%;8

Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;111;83;SE;6;34%;0%;9

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;75;66;SSW;8;74%;0%;8

Lancaster;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;SW;7;19%;0%;9

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;70;NW;7;24%;5%;8

Lincoln;Mostly sunny and hot;100;66;SSE;5;32%;4%;8

Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;97;62;WSW;7;32%;1%;8

Lompoc;Partly sunny;74;55;NNW;8;74%;1%;8

Long Beach;Partly sunny;84;69;SSE;7;58%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;6;63%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;87;67;S;5;55%;0%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;87;67;S;5;55%;0%;8

Madera;Mostly sunny;105;68;NW;6;27%;14%;8

Mammoth;Very hot;97;61;SW;5;22%;2%;7

Marysville;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;SSE;4;33%;4%;8

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;7;32%;0%;8

Merced;Mostly sunny;102;69;NW;7;26%;14%;8

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;102;69;NW;7;26%;14%;8

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;85;65;SSE;6;59%;0%;8

Modesto;Mostly sunny and hot;101;69;N;8;25%;12%;8

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;86;66;N;8;52%;0%;7

Mojave;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;W;6;19%;2%;9

Montague;Very hot;103;62;NNW;3;23%;2%;7

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;75;60;WNW;6;61%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;96;57;SSE;1;28%;3%;7

Napa County;Mostly sunny;85;57;WSW;10;59%;1%;8

Needles;Very hot;116;90;SW;6;21%;8%;9

North Island;Partly sunny;76;68;S;7;71%;0%;8

Oakland;Mostly sunny;77;61;WSW;8;62%;0%;8

Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;7;70%;0%;8

Ontario;Sunshine and warm;94;63;WSW;6;43%;0%;9

Oroville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;71;SE;4;34%;3%;8

Oxnard;Partly sunny;75;64;SSE;7;72%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;111;85;WNW;6;25%;0%;9

Palmdale;Mostly sunny and hot;103;71;SW;9;19%;0%;9

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;101;58;SSW;7;28%;0%;9

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;75;60;S;7;77%;0%;8

Porterville;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;SSE;5;27%;5%;8

Ramona;Mostly sunny;93;60;SSE;6;47%;0%;9

Redding;Very hot;107;72;SSW;5;25%;3%;7

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;97;64;WSW;6;42%;0%;9

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;98;62;SSE;6;37%;0%;9

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warm;99;62;S;5;37%;5%;8

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny and hot;101;65;SSE;6;38%;4%;8

Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;NNW;8;58%;0%;8

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;98;64;SW;6;38%;0%;9

San Carlos;Partly sunny;84;60;W;7;53%;0%;7

San Diego;Some sun;78;67;SW;6;64%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;64;SW;6;70%;0%;8

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;65;S;6;67%;0%;8

San Francisco;Partly sunny;73;60;WSW;9;64%;0%;7

San Jose;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNW;8;46%;0%;8

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;82;56;W;7;58%;0%;8

San Nicolas Island;Some sun;74;62;WNW;10;69%;0%;8

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;WSW;13;23%;0%;9

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;65;SSW;5;57%;0%;9

Santa Barbara;Some sun;77;59;SE;6;71%;0%;8

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;78;56;NW;6;64%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;78;66;SE;6;73%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;85;56;WSW;5;50%;1%;8

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;97;56;NE;5;65%;0%;8

Santee;Mostly sunny;90;65;WSW;6;50%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Lots of sun, warm;84;50;W;5;32%;9%;8

Stockton;Mostly sunny and hot;101;64;WNW;6;31%;6%;8

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;112;82;NW;7;29%;0%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and warm;92;46;S;4;34%;7%;8

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;SW;6;22%;1%;9

Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;102;61;W;5;33%;1%;8

Vacaville;Mostly sunny and hot;102;64;SW;6;34%;2%;8

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;6;47%;0%;8

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;53;NNW;5;82%;1%;8

Victorville;Mostly sunny;100;65;SSW;7;29%;0%;9

Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;102;69;NW;5;39%;9%;8

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSW;6;59%;0%;8

