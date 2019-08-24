CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Plenty of sun;89;46;NW;8;28%;0%;8
Arcata;Some sun;69;54;S;5;68%;2%;7
Auburn;Sunny and very warm;95;67;SE;5;33%;0%;8
Avalon;Partly sunny;79;66;W;6;46%;0%;8
Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;102;72;NNE;5;24%;0%;9
Beale AFB;Sunny and hot;98;66;SE;5;39%;0%;8
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, nice;80;45;WSW;6;43%;0%;10
Bishop;Plenty of sun;101;61;NW;5;23%;0%;9
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;80;65;ENE;6;41%;0%;8
Blythe;Sunny;107;83;SW;8;42%;0%;9
Burbank;Some sun;91;65;SSE;5;46%;0%;8
Camarillo;Partly sunny;79;62;E;7;62%;0%;8
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;77;64;NW;7;73%;0%;9
Campo;Mostly sunny;94;55;W;7;42%;0%;10
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;81;64;WNW;7;65%;0%;8
Chico;Sunny and hot;99;69;E;5;34%;0%;8
China Lake;Sunny and hot;106;72;SW;7;20%;0%;9
Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;WSW;7;43%;0%;9
Concord;Sunny and very warm;94;62;SW;9;42%;1%;8
Corona;Mostly sunny;96;61;SW;7;42%;0%;9
Crescent City;Some sun;65;53;NW;6;82%;4%;6
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;106;76;SW;9;16%;0%;9
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;103;71;SW;11;19%;0%;9
El Centro;Mostly sunny;106;81;SW;7;49%;0%;9
Eureka;Partly sunny;66;54;SW;5;70%;2%;7
Fairfield;Abundant sunshine;93;58;WSW;11;44%;1%;8
Fresno;Sunny and hot;102;74;NW;6;35%;0%;8
Fullerton;Partly sunny;88;68;SSW;5;53%;0%;8
Hanford;Sunny and hot;102;67;NW;5;32%;0%;8
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;79;68;SW;7;63%;0%;8
Hayward;Some sun;82;58;W;7;59%;2%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny;106;81;SW;7;49%;0%;9
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;67;NNW;7;70%;0%;8
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;SW;11;19%;0%;9
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;102;68;NW;6;35%;0%;8
Lincoln;Sunny and hot;98;62;SSE;5;35%;0%;8
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;94;59;WSW;7;42%;1%;8
Lompoc;Partly sunny;74;57;NNW;8;74%;1%;8
Long Beach;Some sun;85;68;WSW;6;55%;0%;8
Los Alamitos;Some sun;85;65;SW;6;59%;0%;8
Los Angeles;Some sun;87;66;SSW;6;53%;0%;8
Los Angeles Downtown;Some sun;87;66;SSW;6;53%;0%;8
Madera;Sunny and hot;102;67;NW;5;31%;0%;8
Mammoth;Sunny and warm;88;52;NW;5;30%;0%;8
Marysville;Sunny and warm;99;62;SSE;5;37%;0%;8
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;98;63;S;7;36%;0%;8
Merced;Sunny and hot;101;65;NW;6;39%;0%;8
Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;101;65;NW;6;39%;0%;8
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;88;68;NNW;6;52%;0%;8
Modesto;Sunny and hot;99;67;NNW;8;37%;0%;8
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;N;8;58%;1%;7
Mojave;Hot with sunshine;99;71;WNW;11;18%;0%;9
Montague;Sunny and very warm;94;52;N;5;29%;0%;7
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;75;59;ENE;6;67%;2%;8
Mount Shasta;Sunny and warm;89;52;NNW;1;37%;0%;8
Napa County;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;WSW;10;60%;2%;8
Needles;Mostly sunny;111;85;SSW;7;28%;0%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;79;69;NW;8;68%;0%;8
Oakland;Some sun;76;58;WSW;7;62%;2%;7
Oceanside;Partly sunny;81;64;WNW;7;65%;0%;8
Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;WSW;7;43%;0%;9
Oroville;Sunny and hot;99;68;E;5;38%;1%;8
Oxnard;Partly sunny;73;62;SE;8;74%;0%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;108;80;WNW;6;29%;0%;9
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;101;68;SW;12;18%;0%;9
Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;98;58;SSW;6;40%;1%;9
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;74;61;SE;8;76%;0%;8
Porterville;Sunny and hot;101;68;SSE;6;31%;0%;9
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;ESE;6;43%;0%;10
Redding;Sunny and hot;101;70;ENE;5;30%;0%;7
Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;96;63;WSW;7;41%;0%;9
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;96;62;S;6;39%;0%;9
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;96;59;SSW;6;39%;0%;8
Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;98;61;SSE;6;42%;0%;8
Salinas;Partly sunny;78;59;ESE;8;65%;1%;8
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;97;63;SSW;6;38%;0%;9
San Carlos;Partly sunny;81;56;W;6;58%;2%;7
San Diego;Partly sunny;81;68;NW;6;66%;0%;8
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;82;66;NW;5;62%;0%;8
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;83;67;NW;6;59%;0%;8
San Francisco;Partly sunny;73;58;WSW;8;66%;2%;7
San Jose;Partly sunny;88;64;NW;8;55%;1%;7
San Luis Obispo;Some sun;81;57;SW;7;61%;1%;8
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;73;61;WNW;7;69%;0%;8
Sandberg;Sunny and warm;90;69;WNW;10;28%;0%;10
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;86;65;SW;6;52%;0%;8
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;75;58;ENE;6;74%;0%;8
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;78;58;NW;6;69%;1%;8
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;76;64;E;7;75%;0%;8
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;WSW;5;54%;2%;8
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;95;54;N;6;65%;1%;8
Santee;Mostly sunny;92;67;WSW;6;48%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;80;45;WSW;7;40%;0%;9
Stockton;Sunny and hot;98;62;WNW;6;39%;1%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;108;80;NW;7;39%;0%;9
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;84;41;WSW;7;41%;0%;9
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;103;77;WSW;6;28%;0%;9
Ukiah;Sunny and hot;99;58;N;4;39%;2%;8
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;99;60;SW;7;38%;1%;8
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;64;SSE;6;47%;0%;8
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;6;82%;1%;8
Victorville;Mostly sunny;98;64;SSW;7;30%;0%;9
Visalia;Sunny and hot;100;67;NW;5;47%;0%;9
Watsonville;Partly sunny;76;56;SSW;6;62%;1%;8
