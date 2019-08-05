CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;92;52;SSW;6;21%;2%;9
Arcata;Clouds breaking;66;57;NNW;7;79%;33%;5
Auburn;Partly sunny;94;64;SSE;4;28%;4%;10
Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;77;61;W;5;51%;0%;10
Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;104;73;NNE;6;24%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warm;98;63;SSE;5;36%;2%;9
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;SW;6;34%;25%;12
Bishop;Partly sunny;100;60;NW;6;16%;3%;10
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;80;66;ENE;6;33%;2%;10
Blythe;Partly sunny and hot;110;85;S;8;28%;17%;9
Burbank;Partly sunny;90;66;SSE;5;44%;0%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;59;S;7;70%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;S;7;80%;0%;10
Campo;Partly sunny;97;55;SW;10;25%;3%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;S;7;72%;0%;10
Chico;Partly sunny, warm;99;65;SE;5;28%;0%;9
China Lake;Sun and some clouds;108;76;WSW;8;14%;0%;11
Chino;Partly sunny and hot;95;64;WSW;7;41%;1%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;89;60;SSW;10;48%;5%;10
Corona;Partly sunny;97;63;W;7;41%;1%;11
Crescent City;Turning sunny;63;56;N;5;92%;28%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Partial sunshine;108;78;WSW;10;14%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Some sun;104;69;SW;12;14%;0%;11
El Centro;Periods of sun, warm;111;81;SSE;9;20%;7%;9
Eureka;Low clouds, then sun;64;57;N;8;79%;33%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;87;57;WSW;10;53%;4%;10
Fresno;Warm with some sun;102;73;NW;5;32%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;5;57%;1%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny, warm;102;66;NW;4;32%;0%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;66;S;7;70%;0%;9
Hayward;Some sun, pleasant;75;58;SW;8;68%;4%;10
Imperial;Periods of sun, warm;111;81;SSE;9;20%;7%;9
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;65;NW;9;79%;0%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;103;73;SW;11;15%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny and hot;102;64;NW;6;33%;0%;10
Lincoln;Partly sunny;97;61;SSE;5;37%;2%;9
Livermore;Partly sunny;88;57;WSW;7;49%;4%;10
Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;66;54;NNW;10;85%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;83;67;SSW;6;60%;1%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;65;SW;6;62%;1%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;65;S;5;56%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;65;S;5;56%;0%;11
Madera;Partly sunny and hot;101;65;NW;5;32%;0%;10
Mammoth;Partly sunny;90;56;SW;7;25%;2%;9
Marysville;Partly sunny;98;58;SSE;5;35%;2%;9
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;96;61;S;7;37%;0%;9
Merced;Partly sunny and hot;99;64;W;6;37%;1%;10
Merced (airport);Partly sunny and hot;99;64;W;6;37%;1%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;SSW;6;61%;0%;10
Modesto;Partly sunny, warm;98;65;NNW;8;36%;4%;10
Moffett Nas;Low clouds breaking;78;59;WSW;8;66%;4%;9
Mojave;Partial sunshine;101;71;WNW;10;14%;0%;11
Montague;Mostly sunny and hot;98;59;NNW;4;26%;1%;9
Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;67;56;W;8;76%;0%;9
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;91;53;N;1;29%;0%;9
Napa County;Mostly sunny;76;56;SW;10;73%;4%;10
Needles;Partly sunny and hot;113;91;SW;7;18%;20%;9
North Island;Partly sunny;76;67;WNW;9;73%;0%;10
Oakland;Decreasing clouds;71;59;SW;9;72%;4%;8
Oceanside;Partly sunny, humid;78;65;S;7;72%;0%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny and hot;95;64;WSW;7;41%;1%;11
Oroville;Partly sunny;99;64;SE;4;32%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;WSW;9;79%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Warm with some sun;113;82;WNW;7;16%;1%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;102;70;SW;12;14%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;93;53;S;8;45%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;W;8;83%;0%;6
Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;102;66;S;6;28%;0%;10
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;93;60;WSW;6;42%;1%;11
Redding;Sunshine, very warm;102;68;S;6;23%;0%;9
Riverside;Partly sunny and hot;99;64;W;7;37%;1%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;99;61;WNW;7;32%;1%;11
Sacramento;Partly sunny;93;57;S;5;44%;4%;9
Sacramento International;Partly sunny;96;60;SSE;7;44%;4%;9
Salinas;Partly sunny;68;56;SSW;9;79%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Warm with some sun;99;64;SW;6;33%;1%;11
San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;74;58;WSW;9;62%;4%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;77;67;WNW;7;66%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;WNW;6;77%;0%;10
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;66;SW;7;69%;0%;10
San Francisco;Decreasing clouds;68;58;WSW;11;68%;4%;8
San Jose;Low clouds breaking;81;58;NNW;8;65%;4%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;75;52;W;8;70%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;69;58;WNW;16;73%;0%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny;90;68;WNW;12;23%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;84;65;SW;6;53%;1%;10
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;75;58;NNE;6;72%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Low clouds breaking;71;53;NW;7;81%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, humid;75;63;SE;6;79%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Nice with sunshine;81;53;SW;6;61%;2%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, humid;91;53;NNW;6;68%;0%;9
Santee;Partly sunny;89;65;W;6;46%;1%;10
South Lake Tahoe;Some sun;81;49;SW;6;31%;6%;10
Stockton;Partly sunny;97;60;W;6;41%;4%;10
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;112;85;N;8;16%;2%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;84;45;SSE;7;34%;7%;10
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;108;82;WSW;6;15%;3%;9
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;94;57;WNW;5;40%;0%;9
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;95;58;SW;7;45%;4%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;6;46%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;51;NNW;8;91%;0%;9
Victorville;Partly sunny;99;66;SSW;8;24%;1%;11
Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;WNW;5;45%;0%;10
Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;69;56;SSE;6;73%;1%;9
