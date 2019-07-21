CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;93;52;SSW;8;27%;6%;10
Arcata;Sunny;68;56;N;7;74%;25%;10
Auburn;Sunny and seasonable;95;68;SE;5;30%;1%;11
Avalon;Partly sunny;80;66;W;4;45%;13%;10
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;NNE;5;24%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;98;65;SE;6;35%;0%;10
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;80;52;SW;6;37%;28%;12
Bishop;Mostly sunny;100;61;WNW;7;18%;11%;11
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;79;65;E;8;39%;0%;11
Blythe;Mostly sunny;110;87;S;8;32%;25%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;90;67;SSE;5;43%;4%;11
Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;64;SSE;6;67%;6%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;75;62;S;6;76%;13%;10
Campo;Partly sunny;96;61;N;8;35%;7%;12
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;65;SW;7;69%;13%;10
Chico;Sunny and warm;99;68;ESE;5;31%;0%;10
China Lake;Mostly sunny;108;78;WSW;7;18%;2%;11
Chino;Partly sunny, warm;96;68;WSW;7;38%;6%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny;92;61;SSW;10;42%;0%;11
Corona;Partly sunny, warm;99;67;WSW;7;39%;6%;11
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;65;52;S;5;83%;4%;7
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;108;81;WSW;7;16%;8%;11
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;104;73;SW;10;17%;0%;11
El Centro;Mostly sunny;108;85;S;7;39%;13%;11
Eureka;Sunny;66;56;N;8;76%;0%;10
Fairfield;Sunny;90;57;WSW;11;46%;0%;10
Fresno;Warm with sunshine;103;76;WNW;5;30%;9%;11
Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;69;S;5;54%;7%;10
Hanford;Mostly sunny and hot;103;70;NW;4;30%;7%;11
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;67;S;6;68%;7%;10
Hayward;Sunshine and nice;76;56;SW;8;62%;0%;11
Imperial;Mostly sunny;108;85;S;7;39%;13%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;65;W;7;75%;13%;10
Lancaster;Partly sunny;102;74;WSW;10;17%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;104;68;NW;6;31%;3%;11
Lincoln;Warm with sunshine;98;65;SSE;5;35%;0%;10
Livermore;Mostly sunny;91;58;WSW;7;41%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;9;76%;2%;6
Long Beach;Partly sunny;82;68;S;6;60%;8%;10
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;82;65;SSW;6;59%;8%;10
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;56%;6%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;85;67;SSW;6;56%;6%;10
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;102;67;NW;5;31%;3%;11
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;90;56;WSW;9;29%;3%;10
Marysville;Sunny and seasonable;99;63;SSE;5;36%;0%;10
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;97;62;S;7;36%;0%;10
Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;101;68;WNW;6;34%;1%;11
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;101;68;WNW;6;34%;1%;11
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;84;69;W;6;57%;12%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny, warm;100;68;NNW;7;34%;1%;11
Moffett Nas;Nice with sunshine;80;60;WSW;9;61%;0%;11
Mojave;Mostly sunny;101;73;WNW;10;17%;0%;12
Montague;Mostly sunny;97;59;N;6;28%;0%;10
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;68;56;WSW;7;71%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Sunny;89;55;N;1;36%;0%;10
Napa County;Brilliant sunshine;80;55;SW;10;65%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny;115;90;SSW;7;21%;32%;11
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;75;67;W;7;71%;12%;10
Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;SSW;9;69%;0%;11
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;65;SW;7;69%;13%;10
Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;96;68;WSW;7;38%;6%;11
Oroville;Sunshine and warm;99;68;SE;4;34%;0%;10
Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;63;SE;7;78%;6%;10
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;111;85;WNW;6;25%;11%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;101;73;SW;10;18%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;95;59;S;8;41%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;63;SSE;7;82%;8%;10
Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;102;69;SSE;6;29%;10%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;94;64;NE;7;43%;11%;12
Redding;Sunshine;101;68;WNW;7;28%;0%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;98;68;WSW;7;40%;8%;11
Riverside March;Partly sunny;98;66;SW;7;37%;8%;11
Sacramento;Sunshine;95;59;SSW;5;41%;0%;10
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;97;62;SSE;7;42%;0%;10
Salinas;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;SSW;9;70%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;99;67;SW;7;35%;7%;11
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;77;56;WSW;8;61%;0%;11
San Diego;Partly sunny;77;68;WNW;7;68%;12%;10
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;W;6;69%;11%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;79;66;W;6;65%;13%;10
San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;WSW;11;67%;0%;10
San Jose;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;8;59%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;79;55;S;6;62%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;72;59;W;9;67%;8%;10
Sandberg;Partly sunny;90;72;WNW;13;26%;0%;9
Santa Ana;Low clouds and fog;84;66;SW;6;54%;10%;11
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;60;NNE;5;74%;4%;10
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;75;56;WNW;6;71%;2%;10
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;66;SE;6;76%;7%;10
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;83;51;SW;6;56%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, warm;95;56;N;6;68%;2%;10
Santee;Partly sunny;90;68;WNW;6;49%;13%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;82;52;WSW;6;34%;6%;11
Stockton;Mostly sunny, warm;98;63;W;6;36%;0%;11
Thermal;Mostly sunny, warm;112;84;E;6;32%;12%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;85;47;S;9;37%;8%;11
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;107;81;W;7;21%;14%;12
Ukiah;Sunshine and warm;95;54;WNW;5;37%;0%;10
Vacaville;Sunny and warm;98;61;SW;7;40%;0%;10
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;89;66;SSE;6;46%;5%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;53;NNW;6;83%;3%;6
Victorville;Partial sunshine;100;67;SSW;7;26%;3%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;WNW;4;42%;10%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;54;SSE;6;70%;0%;11
_____
