CA Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;89;47;WSW;7;35%;0%;11

Arcata;Some sun;69;55;N;8;79%;8%;6

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;SE;5;38%;0%;11

Avalon;Some sun;79;63;WSW;6;49%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;100;70;E;6;32%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;95;62;SE;5;44%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;79;49;WSW;8;37%;0%;13

Bishop;Mostly sunny;100;59;WNW;7;16%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Sunny and delightful;76;63;ENE;6;39%;0%;12

Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;S;7;15%;22%;11

Burbank;Mostly sunny;90;66;SE;5;45%;0%;11

Camarillo;Partly sunny;77;61;SSE;7;65%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;62;SSW;6;77%;0%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;95;57;N;9;25%;3%;12

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;77;64;S;7;67%;0%;11

Chico;Sunny and warm;96;68;E;5;37%;0%;11

China Lake;Mostly sunny;107;73;WSW;6;15%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;W;7;37%;0%;12

Concord;Abundant sunshine;91;60;SSW;12;47%;0%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;97;66;WSW;7;38%;0%;12

Crescent City;Partly sunny;66;55;N;5;84%;5%;6

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;108;77;WSW;9;15%;1%;12

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;103;67;SW;8;18%;0%;12

El Centro;Warm with sunshine;112;82;WSW;5;13%;17%;12

Eureka;Partial sunshine;66;56;N;7;82%;8%;6

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;89;58;WSW;12;49%;0%;11

Fresno;Mostly sunny;98;69;NW;8;34%;0%;11

Fullerton;Partly sunny;86;67;SSE;5;51%;0%;11

Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;99;64;NNW;6;34%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;77;65;S;7;64%;0%;11

Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SW;9;66%;0%;11

Imperial;Warm with sunshine;112;82;WSW;5;13%;17%;12

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;64;NW;9;75%;0%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;102;71;WSW;9;17%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;99;63;NW;10;32%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;SSE;5;42%;0%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny;87;56;WSW;9;49%;0%;11

Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;56;NW;11;79%;0%;11

Long Beach;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;6;58%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Some sun;82;65;SSW;6;58%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;86;65;S;6;52%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;86;65;S;6;52%;0%;11

Madera;Sunny and seasonable;98;62;NW;8;36%;0%;11

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;87;52;NW;7;36%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny;96;62;SE;4;42%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Sunny and seasonable;94;57;S;7;44%;0%;11

Merced;Plenty of sun;97;62;NW;10;40%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sun;97;62;NW;10;40%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;83;66;WSW;7;56%;0%;11

Modesto;Plenty of sun;94;63;N;11;38%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Sunshine, pleasant;79;59;W;11;63%;0%;11

Mojave;Mostly sunny;99;71;NW;9;15%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny;93;57;N;6;35%;4%;11

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;56;WNW;8;73%;0%;11

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;87;54;NNW;1;43%;1%;11

Napa County;Mostly sunny;80;53;SW;12;66%;0%;11

Needles;Partly sunny, warm;113;88;ESE;6;11%;42%;11

North Island;Partly sunny, cool;74;66;WNW;9;71%;0%;11

Oakland;Mostly sunny;72;57;SW;10;70%;0%;11

Oceanside;Partly sunny;77;64;S;7;67%;0%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;W;7;37%;0%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny;95;68;E;5;40%;0%;11

Oxnard;Some sun;73;60;SE;8;72%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;113;83;WNW;6;14%;5%;11

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;101;70;SW;10;19%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;99;58;NW;6;43%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;73;57;SSE;8;79%;0%;11

Porterville;Mostly sunny;98;64;NE;6;34%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;SW;6;38%;0%;12

Redding;Plenty of sunshine;97;69;WNW;6;34%;0%;10

Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;98;67;WSW;7;37%;0%;12

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;98;64;NW;7;35%;0%;12

Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;93;59;S;5;46%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;94;61;SSE;6;50%;0%;11

Salinas;Mostly sunny;74;56;SW;10;67%;0%;11

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, warm;99;69;WSW;7;33%;0%;12

San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;75;57;WSW;10;65%;0%;11

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;66;WNW;7;66%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Sunshine and nice;77;63;WNW;7;66%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;63;W;7;65%;0%;11

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;68;56;WSW;12;71%;0%;11

San Jose;Mostly sunny;80;58;NNW;10;68%;0%;11

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;57;ESE;11;60%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;58;WNW;15;68%;0%;11

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;89;68;NNW;12;29%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Turning sunny;84;65;SW;6;54%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;77;60;NNE;7;69%;0%;10

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;75;56;W;9;72%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;75;64;SE;6;71%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;81;52;WSW;7;58%;0%;11

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;94;55;N;7;71%;0%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny;89;65;W;7;39%;3%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;79;46;WSW;6;39%;0%;12

Stockton;Sunny;95;59;W;8;42%;0%;11

Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;115;81;NW;7;15%;9%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;83;40;WSW;7;38%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;108;81;W;7;12%;6%;12

Ukiah;Sunshine;89;56;NW;6;43%;0%;11

Vacaville;Sunny and warm;95;61;SW;7;46%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;6;46%;0%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;65;54;NW;9;86%;0%;11

Victorville;Mostly sunny;99;62;SSW;8;25%;0%;12

Visalia;Mostly sunny;97;64;NW;6;45%;0%;11

Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;S;7;65%;0%;11

