CA Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partly sunny;86;47;SW;8;37%;0%;11

Arcata;Partly sunny;69;56;E;7;78%;34%;4

Auburn;Mostly sunny;87;63;SSE;5;41%;0%;11

Avalon;Some sun;73;61;W;6;60%;0%;11

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;98;67;NNW;6;33%;0%;11

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;92;62;SE;7;47%;0%;11

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;SSW;8;42%;0%;13

Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;58;SW;8;18%;0%;12

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;72;61;ENE;6;41%;0%;12

Blythe;Mostly sunny;111;79;SSW;7;14%;5%;12

Burbank;Sunny;86;64;SSE;6;49%;0%;11

Camarillo;Clouds breaking;75;61;ESE;7;65%;0%;11

Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;W;6;78%;0%;11

Campo;Mostly sunny;91;53;NW;9;27%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;WSW;7;69%;0%;11

Chico;Partly sunny;92;66;ESE;6;38%;0%;11

China Lake;Plenty of sun;104;71;WSW;6;17%;0%;12

Chino;Sunny and warm;90;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;12

Concord;Mostly sunny;87;62;SW;12;49%;0%;11

Corona;Warm with sunshine;92;62;WSW;7;45%;0%;12

Crescent City;Partly sunny;67;56;S;7;83%;44%;4

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;105;75;WSW;8;17%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;99;65;SW;8;19%;0%;12

El Centro;Mostly sunny;109;77;W;4;14%;2%;12

Eureka;Periods of sun;67;57;ESE;7;80%;21%;4

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;59;WSW;13;54%;0%;11

Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;NW;7;39%;0%;11

Fullerton;Clouds breaking;84;65;SSE;5;54%;0%;11

Hanford;Sunny and warm;96;64;NW;6;36%;0%;11

Hawthorne;Turning sunny;76;64;SSW;7;65%;0%;11

Hayward;Partly sunny;74;60;WSW;10;69%;0%;10

Imperial;Mostly sunny;109;77;W;4;14%;2%;12

Imperial Beach;Clouds to sun;71;63;NW;8;75%;0%;11

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;WSW;9;19%;0%;12

Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;97;60;NW;9;39%;0%;11

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;92;61;SSE;6;43%;0%;11

Livermore;Mostly sunny;83;58;WSW;10;54%;0%;11

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;NNW;10;80%;0%;7

Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;80;65;SW;6;60%;0%;11

Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;11

Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;6;54%;0%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;6;54%;0%;11

Madera;Sunshine;95;62;NW;7;39%;0%;11

Mammoth;Some sunshine;82;50;SSW;9;38%;0%;11

Marysville;Mostly sunny;93;61;SSE;5;42%;0%;11

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;91;59;SSE;7;50%;1%;11

Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;NW;10;47%;0%;11

Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;63;NW;10;47%;0%;11

Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;WNW;7;59%;0%;11

Modesto;Sunny;91;63;NNW;11;45%;0%;11

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;61;NW;11;65%;0%;10

Mojave;Plenty of sun;96;68;WNW;9;16%;0%;12

Montague;Partly sunny;90;56;NNW;8;34%;4%;11

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;7;72%;0%;10

Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;83;53;NNW;2;44%;2%;11

Napa County;Some sun;78;56;WSW;13;67%;0%;10

Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;113;85;WSW;7;10%;1%;12

North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;64;NW;9;71%;0%;11

Oakland;Some sun;71;59;WSW;11;73%;0%;10

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;WSW;7;69%;0%;11

Ontario;Sunny and warm;90;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;12

Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;66;SE;5;39%;1%;11

Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;72;60;SE;8;73%;0%;11

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;110;79;WNW;6;16%;1%;11

Palmdale;Plenty of sun;97;66;SW;9;21%;0%;12

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;94;58;WNW;6;47%;0%;11

Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;72;59;NNW;8;79%;0%;8

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;N;6;35%;0%;11

Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;57;ENE;6;45%;0%;12

Redding;Partly sunny;93;68;W;7;37%;0%;11

Riverside;Plenty of sun;93;64;W;7;44%;0%;12

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;NW;7;42%;0%;12

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;90;59;SSW;6;48%;0%;11

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;91;61;SSE;8;54%;0%;11

Salinas;Partly sunny;74;57;ESE;10;68%;0%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine;94;64;SW;6;40%;0%;12

San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;60;WNW;10;65%;0%;10

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;WNW;7;63%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;NW;7;67%;0%;11

San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;WNW;7;67%;0%;11

San Francisco;Partly sunny;68;58;W;12;76%;0%;10

San Jose;Partly sunny;78;59;NNW;10;68%;0%;10

San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;76;57;SSE;10;65%;0%;10

San Nicolas Island;Some sun;70;57;WNW;14;69%;0%;7

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;NW;11;30%;0%;12

Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;81;63;SW;6;54%;0%;11

Santa Barbara;Clouds to sun;75;59;NNE;7;69%;0%;11

Santa Maria;Turning sunny;74;57;WNW;9;73%;0%;10

Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;7;74%;0%;11

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;77;54;WSW;7;66%;0%;10

Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;91;55;NNW;7;73%;0%;11

Santee;Mostly sunny;86;63;WNW;6;38%;0%;12

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;76;45;WSW;6;39%;0%;12

Stockton;Mostly sunny;91;61;W;9;45%;0%;11

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;111;81;NW;6;16%;1%;11

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, nice;79;40;SW;7;39%;0%;12

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;105;76;W;7;14%;1%;12

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;87;58;NW;6;44%;5%;11

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;91;62;SW;8;50%;0%;11

Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;85;63;SSE;6;50%;0%;11

Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;NW;8;88%;0%;7

Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;95;59;SSW;8;28%;0%;12

Visalia;Sunny and warm;94;63;NNW;6;50%;0%;11

Watsonville;Partly sunny;74;57;WSW;7;65%;0%;11

