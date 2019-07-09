CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;86;47;SW;8;37%;0%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;69;56;E;7;78%;34%;4
Auburn;Mostly sunny;87;63;SSE;5;41%;0%;11
Avalon;Some sun;73;61;W;6;60%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;98;67;NNW;6;33%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;92;62;SE;7;47%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;SSW;8;42%;0%;13
Bishop;Mostly sunny;99;58;SW;8;18%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;72;61;ENE;6;41%;0%;12
Blythe;Mostly sunny;111;79;SSW;7;14%;5%;12
Burbank;Sunny;86;64;SSE;6;49%;0%;11
Camarillo;Clouds breaking;75;61;ESE;7;65%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;72;61;W;6;78%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;53;NW;9;27%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;WSW;7;69%;0%;11
Chico;Partly sunny;92;66;ESE;6;38%;0%;11
China Lake;Plenty of sun;104;71;WSW;6;17%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and warm;90;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;12
Concord;Mostly sunny;87;62;SW;12;49%;0%;11
Corona;Warm with sunshine;92;62;WSW;7;45%;0%;12
Crescent City;Partly sunny;67;56;S;7;83%;44%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;105;75;WSW;8;17%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sun;99;65;SW;8;19%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny;109;77;W;4;14%;2%;12
Eureka;Periods of sun;67;57;ESE;7;80%;21%;4
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;59;WSW;13;54%;0%;11
Fresno;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;NW;7;39%;0%;11
Fullerton;Clouds breaking;84;65;SSE;5;54%;0%;11
Hanford;Sunny and warm;96;64;NW;6;36%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Turning sunny;76;64;SSW;7;65%;0%;11
Hayward;Partly sunny;74;60;WSW;10;69%;0%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny;109;77;W;4;14%;2%;12
Imperial Beach;Clouds to sun;71;63;NW;8;75%;0%;11
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;97;68;WSW;9;19%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;97;60;NW;9;39%;0%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;92;61;SSE;6;43%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny;83;58;WSW;10;54%;0%;11
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;NNW;10;80%;0%;7
Long Beach;Clouds, then sun;80;65;SW;6;60%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;80;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;6;54%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds, then sun;82;64;SSW;6;54%;0%;11
Madera;Sunshine;95;62;NW;7;39%;0%;11
Mammoth;Some sunshine;82;50;SSW;9;38%;0%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;93;61;SSE;5;42%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;91;59;SSE;7;50%;1%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;NW;10;47%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;94;63;NW;10;47%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds, then sun;81;65;WNW;7;59%;0%;11
Modesto;Sunny;91;63;NNW;11;45%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;61;NW;11;65%;0%;10
Mojave;Plenty of sun;96;68;WNW;9;16%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;90;56;NNW;8;34%;4%;11
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;7;72%;0%;10
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;83;53;NNW;2;44%;2%;11
Napa County;Some sun;78;56;WSW;13;67%;0%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny, warm;113;85;WSW;7;10%;1%;12
North Island;Low clouds, then sun;73;64;NW;9;71%;0%;11
Oakland;Some sun;71;59;WSW;11;73%;0%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;76;63;WSW;7;69%;0%;11
Ontario;Sunny and warm;90;65;WSW;7;43%;0%;12
Oroville;Mostly sunny;92;66;SE;5;39%;1%;11
Oxnard;Clouds, then sun;72;60;SE;8;73%;0%;11
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;110;79;WNW;6;16%;1%;11
Palmdale;Plenty of sun;97;66;SW;9;21%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny, warm;94;58;WNW;6;47%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Clouds breaking;72;59;NNW;8;79%;0%;8
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;96;63;N;6;35%;0%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny;89;57;ENE;6;45%;0%;12
Redding;Partly sunny;93;68;W;7;37%;0%;11
Riverside;Plenty of sun;93;64;W;7;44%;0%;12
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;NW;7;42%;0%;12
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;90;59;SSW;6;48%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;91;61;SSE;8;54%;0%;11
Salinas;Partly sunny;74;57;ESE;10;68%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Sunshine;94;64;SW;6;40%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny;74;60;WNW;10;65%;0%;10
San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;74;64;WNW;7;63%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds, then sun;76;61;NW;7;67%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;76;62;WNW;7;67%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;68;58;W;12;76%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;78;59;NNW;10;68%;0%;10
San Luis Obispo;Clouds, then sun;76;57;SSE;10;65%;0%;10
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;70;57;WNW;14;69%;0%;7
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;NW;11;30%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;81;63;SW;6;54%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Clouds to sun;75;59;NNE;7;69%;0%;11
Santa Maria;Turning sunny;74;57;WNW;9;73%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Clouds, then sun;74;63;SSE;7;74%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;77;54;WSW;7;66%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Low clouds, then sun;91;55;NNW;7;73%;0%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny;86;63;WNW;6;38%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;76;45;WSW;6;39%;0%;12
Stockton;Mostly sunny;91;61;W;9;45%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;111;81;NW;6;16%;1%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, nice;79;40;SW;7;39%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;105;76;W;7;14%;1%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;87;58;NW;6;44%;5%;11
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;91;62;SW;8;50%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Clouds breaking;85;63;SSE;6;50%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;NW;8;88%;0%;7
Victorville;Brilliant sunshine;95;59;SSW;8;28%;0%;12
Visalia;Sunny and warm;94;63;NNW;6;50%;0%;11
Watsonville;Partly sunny;74;57;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
