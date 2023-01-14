CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

Coastal Del Norte-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to

43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 44 51 / 100 100 60

Klamath 56 42 52 / 100 100 70

Del Norte Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 8 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Windy. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 9 to 13 inches. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3000 feet falling to 2000 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 41 49 / 100 100 90

Northern Humboldt Coast-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 44 53 / 90 100 60

Arcata 55 44 52 / 90 100 60

Eureka 55 44 52 / 90 90 60

Fortuna 53 44 52 / 90 90 60

Southwestern Humboldt-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

valleys and southwest 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 37 to

47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 53. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 42 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 41 48 / 90 90 60

Northern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 8 to

12 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 40. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 42 49 / 100 100 80

Hoopa 50 41 47 / 100 100 80

Willow Creek 50 40 48 / 100 100 80

Southern Humboldt Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers and snow showers through the night. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

37 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 42 49 / 100 90 60

Northern Trinity-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 9 to

13 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 24 to 34. East wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 36 42 / 100 90 60

Weaverville 46 35 43 / 100 90 60

Southern Trinity-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet

falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 7 to

11 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the valleys and

southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain

showers likely through the day. Chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 46 33 44 / 100 90 60

Ruth 45 32 42 / 100 90 70

Mendocino Coast-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 45 53 / 90 70 50

Point Arena 55 46 52 / 90 60 50

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows

31 to 41. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow

showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

44 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 39 48 / 100 90 60

Laytonville 48 38 45 / 100 90 50

Willits 49 38 47 / 100 90 50

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 40.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow level

5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 7 to 9 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

Southwest wind around 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. East wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 48 37 45 / 100 90 50

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Southwest wind around

20 mph in the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. East wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 41 50 / 100 80 50

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. East wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely.

Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 42 50 / 100 80 50

Northern Lake-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulations of 8 to 9 inches. Highs 38 to 51. Southwest wind

around 20 mph in the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher

elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Lows 29 to 39. West wind around

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 34 to 48. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to

39. East wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 34 to 48. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 50. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 38 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 48 33 46 / 100 80 50

Southern Lake-

334 AM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the valleys and southwest 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain showers

likely. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 49 38 47 / 100 70 40

Middletown 53 38 52 / 100 70 50

Clearlake 51 38 49 / 100 60 40

