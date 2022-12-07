CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely overnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43. South wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 43 50 / 0 70 100

Klamath 54 38 51 / 0 60 100

Del Norte Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South

wind 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet falling to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches.

South wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 49.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 38 49 / 0 60 100

Northern Humboldt Coast-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

36 to 46. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 45 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 42 50 / 0 50 100

Arcata 52 41 50 / 0 40 100

Eureka 52 42 51 / 0 50 100

Fortuna 53 41 50 / 0 40 100

Southwestern Humboldt-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 53. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. South wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, windy. Rain showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 44 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to

39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 36 48 / 0 40 100

Northern Humboldt Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. South wind around

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Southeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 36 to

51. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 36 47 / 0 30 100

Hoopa 50 36 45 / 0 30 100

Willow Creek 51 34 46 / 0 30 100

Southern Humboldt Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Southeast wind

around 20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 36 to 50.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 51. Southeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 34 48 / 0 30 100

Northern Trinity-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches. Highs 33 to 48.

Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2500 feet falling to 1500 feet overnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow level

1500 feet rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 17 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 48 31 41 / 0 20 100

Weaverville 48 26 41 / 0 10 100

Southern Trinity-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

32 to 46. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 2000 feet rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to

48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 30 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47. Lows

20 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 23 42 / 0 10 100

Ruth 47 25 41 / 0 10 100

Mendocino Coast-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 39 52 / 0 30 100

Point Arena 51 43 51 / 0 20 100

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 39 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2500 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 40 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 50 33 48 / 0 20 100

Laytonville 49 31 44 / 0 10 100

Willits 51 30 45 / 0 10 100

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 33 to 48. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 28 44 / 0 10 100

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to

40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 35 50 / 0 10 90

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 35 50 / 0 10 90

Northern Lake-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Highs 34 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 35 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 32 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 46. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 23 46 / 0 10 90

Southern Lake-

252 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 52. Lows

27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 52 31 45 / 0 0 90

Middletown 54 30 49 / 0 0 80

Clearlake 53 31 47 / 0 0 80

