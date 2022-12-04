CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

526 FPUS56 KEKA 041119

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-050230-

Coastal Del Norte-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 54. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 41 50 / 80 80 60

Klamath 52 37 53 / 80 90 70

$$

CAZ102-050230-

Del Norte Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Rain showers through the night. Snow showers overnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning.

Chance of snow showers through the day. Chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 35 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 47 37 51 / 90 80 60

$$

CAZ103-050230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers likely through the day. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. South wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 30 to 40. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

44 to 56. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 40 51 / 90 90 80

Arcata 51 41 51 / 90 90 80

Eureka 51 42 51 / 90 90 80

Fortuna 52 42 51 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ104-050230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 44 to 54. South

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 42. Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 39 50 / 100 90 80

$$

CAZ105-050230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Snow showers overnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 45 37 49 / 100 90 70

Hoopa 44 37 47 / 90 90 80

Willow Creek 44 36 49 / 90 90 80

$$

CAZ106-050230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail overnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 38 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 37 50 / 100 90 80

$$

CAZ107-050230-

Northern Trinity-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Snow level 1000 to 1500 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

5 inches.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 21 to 31.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 40 36 43 / 90 90 80

Weaverville 40 31 42 / 90 90 80

$$

CAZ108-050230-

Southern Trinity-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers through the day. Rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches. Highs 34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers

through the night. Rain showers overnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers likely

through the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 1000 feet in the evening. Lows 22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 51. Lows 23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 40 29 44 / 90 90 70

Ruth 43 29 42 / 90 90 80

$$

CAZ109-050230-

Mendocino Coast-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 47 to 57.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to

40. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 57. Lows 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 42 52 / 90 90 80

Point Arena 53 45 51 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ110-050230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 42 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

3000 feet overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

44 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 51. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 49 37 49 / 90 90 80

Laytonville 46 36 46 / 80 90 80

Willits 48 36 48 / 80 90 80

$$

CAZ111-050230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 24 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 46 33 46 / 80 90 80

$$

CAZ112-050230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

45 to 58. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 52 40 52 / 70 90 70

$$

CAZ113-050230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail overnight.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs 45 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

42 to 55. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 39 53 / 70 90 70

$$

CAZ114-050230-

Northern Lake-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow accumulations of

4 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Rain

showers through the night. Snow showers overnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 36 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 34 to 48. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 48 27 47 / 80 90 80

$$

CAZ115-050230-

Southern Lake-

319 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 43 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 42 to 52. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 48 36 49 / 70 90 70

Middletown 53 35 53 / 60 90 80

Clearlake 51 37 51 / 60 80 70

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather