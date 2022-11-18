CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

433 FPUS56 KEKA 181108

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-190215-

Coastal Del Norte-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

East wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 56 37 57 / 0 0 0

Klamath 60 37 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-190215-

Del Norte Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 63 36 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-190215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

62. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

East wind up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 34 57 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 34 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 55 34 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 57 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-190215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to

69. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-190215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

74. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 34 67 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 65 34 65 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 65 31 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-190215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

73. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 66 30 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-190215-

Northern Trinity-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

75. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 33 63 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 60 25 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-190215-

Southern Trinity-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 67. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

Northeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to

72. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 60 23 62 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 24 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-190215-

Mendocino Coast-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 33 to 43. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to

67. Lows 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 43 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-190215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 70. At higher elevation, northeast

wind up to 20 mph increasing to up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

74. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 33 62 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 63 30 61 / 0 0 0

Willits 63 27 62 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-190215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

74. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 26 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-190215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 57 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

72. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 65 33 63 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-190215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 56 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to

73. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 68 30 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-190215-

Northern Lake-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 68. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to

39. North wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to

74. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 25 66 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-190215-

Southern Lake-

308 AM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost overnight. Breezy. Lows 32 to

42. North wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to

71. Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 63 33 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 64 33 63 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 62 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather