CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

214 FPUS56 KEKA 041106

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-050215-

Coastal Del Norte-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 78. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 63 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 54 64 / 10

Klamath 76 58 76 / 10 10

CAZ102-050215-

Del Norte Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 85 57 86 / 10

CAZ103-050215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 79. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 79. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 54 65 / 10 10

Arcata 70 56 70 / 10

Eureka 68 56 68 / 10 10

Fortuna 73 56 73 / 10

CAZ104-050215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northeast wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 91 57 83 /

CAZ105-050215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 100 64 98 / 10 10

Hoopa 98 59 98 / 10 10

Willow Creek 99 60 98 / 10 10 10

CAZ106-050215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 56 90 / 10 10 10

CAZ107-050215-

Northern Trinity-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

93 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 59 94 / 10 10 10

Weaverville 104 60 99 / 10 10 10

CAZ108-050215-

Southern Trinity-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 102 56 99 / 10 10 10

Ruth 94 60 89 / 10 10

CAZ109-050215-

Mendocino Coast-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. South wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57. South

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. South wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 62 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 68 53 65 / 10 10

Point Arena 57 54 63 / 10

CAZ110-050215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 90 57 82 / 10 10 10

Laytonville 96 60 87 / 10 10

Willits 94 58 86 / 10 10

CAZ111-050215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 100 60 93 / 10 10

CAZ112-050215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 93 56 86 /

CAZ113-050215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 102 61 94 /

CAZ114-050215-

Northern Lake-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 102 56 97 / 10

CAZ115-050215-

Southern Lake-

406 AM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 98 63 91 /

Middletown 98 58 89 /

Clearlake 101 63 93 /

