CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

235 FPUS56 KEKA 291024

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Memorial Day.

CAZ101-300130-

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around

10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 59 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 45 56 / 30 10 0

Klamath 61 41 65 / 20 10 0

CAZ102-300130-

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs 49 to 64. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 63 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 72. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 42 70 / 30 10 0

CAZ103-300130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

54 to 64. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 61 to 72. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 43 59 / 10 0 0

Arcata 60 44 62 / 10 0 0

Eureka 58 46 59 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 58 45 60 / 10 0 0

CAZ104-300130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 68. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 58 43 61 / 10 0 0

CAZ105-300130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 51 to 66. In the valleys, northwest wind up to

20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 43 74 / 10 10 0

Hoopa 64 43 72 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 66 43 73 / 10 0 0

CAZ106-300130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy valley

fog in the morning. Highs 52 to 67. In the valleys, northwest

wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,

northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 64 42 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-300130-

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 73. In the valleys,

northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher

elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to

94. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 67 37 70 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 70 38 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-300130-

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 51 to 66. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 66 35 72 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 35 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-300130-

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 69. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 47 54 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-300130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 73.

In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 41 67 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 63 40 67 / 0 0 0

Willits 63 40 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-300130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

54 to 69. In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. North wind around 20 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 37 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-300130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

In the valleys, northwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At

higher elevation, northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 73. Northwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 63 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 63 41 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-300130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. In the valleys, northwest wind up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. Lows

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 44 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-300130-

Northern Lake-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. In the valleys, northwest wind up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 72 35 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-300130-

Southern Lake-

324 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 76. In the valleys, northwest wind up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80. North wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 68 42 72 / 0 0 0

Middletown 74 44 77 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 71 45 75 / 0 0 0

