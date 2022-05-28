CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022

_____

151 FPUS56 KEKA 281020

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-290130-

Coastal Del Norte-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain through the day. Highs 51 to 61.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 46 54 / 90 60 20

Klamath 59 45 57 / 90 70 20

$$

CAZ102-290130-

Del Norte Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance of

rain and snow overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs

45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 75. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 58 46 60 / 100 80 30

$$

CAZ103-290130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then slight

chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 59 to 70. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 57 47 54 / 90 60 20

Arcata 59 47 56 / 90 60 20

Eureka 59 48 55 / 90 50 20

Fortuna 58 48 55 / 90 50 10

$$

CAZ104-290130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 53 to 68. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 45 57 / 90 40 10

$$

CAZ105-290130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 62. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level 4000 to

4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 59 48 61 / 90 70 10

Hoopa 61 46 59 / 90 70 10

Willow Creek 60 46 60 / 90 70 10

$$

CAZ106-290130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 60. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

64. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 44 62 / 80 40 0

$$

CAZ107-290130-

Northern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 65. Southwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Breezy. Snow

level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 58 39 63 / 70 40 10

Weaverville 61 41 65 / 60 30 0

$$

CAZ108-290130-

Southern Trinity-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 58.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest

wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. North wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 37 61 / 60 30 0

Ruth 52 38 58 / 80 40 0

$$

CAZ109-290130-

Mendocino Coast-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

50. Highs 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 47 56 / 80 20 0

Point Arena 55 48 53 / 60 20 0

$$

CAZ110-290130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 62. At higher

elevation, southwest wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around

20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 71 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 44 61 / 90 30 0

Laytonville 54 41 60 / 80 30 0

Willits 57 41 62 / 60 30 0

$$

CAZ111-290130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 45 to 60. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Breezy. Snow level

5500 feet in the evening. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 66. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. North wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 58 39 63 / 60 30 0

$$

CAZ112-290130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 67. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to

52. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 60 44 61 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ113-290130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 69. Northwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 63 46 66 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ114-290130-

Northern Lake-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 61.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 68. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 61 36 68 / 50 20 0

$$

CAZ115-290130-

Southern Lake-

320 AM PDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 70.

West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 39 to

49. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest wind around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind

20 to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 61 43 65 / 30 20 0

Middletown 68 43 72 / 10 10 0

Clearlake 66 44 69 / 10 10 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather