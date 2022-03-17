CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

_____

059 FPUS56 KEKA 171012

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-180115-

Coastal Del Norte-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

63. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 48 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 53 41 54 / 10 0 10

Klamath 59 38 60 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ102-180115-

Del Norte Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 46 to

60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 43 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 60 35 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ103-180115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44. North wind around

10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

64. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

frost. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 47 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 38 57 / 20 0 0

Arcata 57 38 60 / 20 0 0

Eureka 55 39 58 / 20 0 10

Fortuna 57 38 60 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ104-180115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 50 to 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

64. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Rain. Snow level 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 46 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 37 58 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ105-180115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 51 to

66.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

frost. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 47 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 39 69 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 62 36 66 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 64 35 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ106-180115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 50 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 55 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 35 to

45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Snow level 4500 feet falling to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 63 34 64 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ107-180115-

Northern Trinity-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 56 to

71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

21 to 31. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 30 62 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 68 31 70 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-180115-

Southern Trinity-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet

falling to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 40 to

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 66 28 68 / 10 0 0

Ruth 61 31 63 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ109-180115-

Mendocino Coast-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

53 to 63. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

34 to 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, rain. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 48 to 58. West wind around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 41 57 / 20 0 10

Point Arena 54 42 55 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ110-180115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 58 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

frost. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 60 33 62 / 20 0 0

Laytonville 60 36 63 / 20 0 0

Willits 61 34 63 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ111-180115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Chance of rain showers. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 57 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet

falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

25 to 35. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 31 66 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-180115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 34 to

44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 63 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 62 37 65 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ113-180115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers through the day. Highs 57 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 54 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 65 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 67 35 70 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ114-180115-

Northern Lake-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 52 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 49 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 67 31 69 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ115-180115-

Southern Lake-

312 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

40 to 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 87. Lows 45 to

55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 64 36 67 / 10 0 0

Middletown 69 36 71 / 10 0 0

Clearlake 67 38 69 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather