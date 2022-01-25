CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. East

wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. East wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 58 41 56 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 41 62 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 50 to 63.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 40 62 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. East wind around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. East wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 58 39 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 41 60 / 0 0 0

Eureka 58 41 58 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 41 62 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 53 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 61 40 58 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 52 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 41 65 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 63 40 62 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 64 39 62 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 55 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 65 38 62 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 55 30 54 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 62 32 60 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 62 30 60 / 0 0 0

Ruth 63 31 60 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. South wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. East wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 41 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 43 57 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 63 38 60 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 64 36 60 / 0 0 0

Willits 65 37 62 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 64 33 61 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 65 38 62 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 54 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 68 36 65 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 64 33 60 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake-

309 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 65 36 60 / 0 0 0

Middletown 67 36 62 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 65 37 60 / 0 0 0

