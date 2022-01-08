CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

820 FPUS56 KEKA 081056

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-090200-

Coastal Del Norte-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 40 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 53 40 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-090200-

Del Norte Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs 39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 54 39 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-090200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 57. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 46. East wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 40 57 / 0 0 0

Arcata 52 39 58 / 0 0 0

Eureka 51 41 57 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 52 41 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-090200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 35 to 45.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

50 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 39 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-090200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the

morning. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 53 37 58 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 53 37 57 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 53 36 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-090200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 36 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-090200-

Northern Trinity-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

39 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to

39. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 41 26 45 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 48 30 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-090200-

Southern Trinity-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 49 28 51 / 0 0 0

Ruth 51 27 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-090200-

Mendocino Coast-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs 47 to

57. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Lows

36 to 46. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. East wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

52 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 53 42 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 45 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-090200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog and frost. Lows 29 to

39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 51 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 35 58 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

Willits 53 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-090200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 51 30 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-090200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 54 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 38 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-090200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 52 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 57 32 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-090200-

Northern Lake-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

42 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58. Lows

33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 52 31 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-090200-

Southern Lake-

256 AM PST Sat Jan 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog and frost in the morning. Highs

48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 53 34 53 / 0 0 0

Middletown 55 34 55 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 53 34 53 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

