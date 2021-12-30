CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

_____

006 FPUS56 KEKA 301106

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-310215-

Coastal Del Norte-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. North wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 47 37 49 / 60 30 20

Klamath 46 34 49 / 50 40 20

$$

CAZ102-310215-

Del Norte Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Highs 30 to 45.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening.

Chance of rain showers through the night. Slight chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to

47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 33 to 43. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 44 34 46 / 60 40 20

$$

CAZ103-310215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 47 36 49 / 30 30 20

Arcata 46 37 48 / 30 30 10

Eureka 47 38 49 / 30 30 10

Fortuna 46 37 47 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ104-310215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. North wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers through the night. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Lows

32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 51. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 39 to

49. Highs 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 36 45 / 10 20 10

$$

CAZ105-310215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 to 1500 feet. Highs 31 to 46.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening.

Slight chance of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of

rain showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet

overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

37 to 52. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 52. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 33 44 / 30 30 20

Hoopa 41 33 43 / 30 30 10

Willow Creek 42 33 44 / 20 30 10

$$

CAZ106-310215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 47.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

36 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 39 to 52.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 45 32 45 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ107-310215-

Northern Trinity-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 28 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 1500 feet falling to 500 feet overnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Lows 23 to

33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to

49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 36 20 36 / 10 10 10

Weaverville 40 25 40 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ108-310215-

Southern Trinity-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 31 to 44.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

34 to 49. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 39 24 39 / 10 10 10

Ruth 39 23 38 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ109-310215-

Mendocino Coast-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to

41. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

36 to 46.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 49 38 50 / 0 10 10

Point Arena 48 41 49 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ110-310215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

38 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 24 to

34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 45 32 46 / 0 10 10

Laytonville 40 29 41 / 0 10 10

Willits 45 30 44 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ111-310215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

34 to 49.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 20 to

30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 53. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 40 25 41 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ112-310215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 43 to

53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to

45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 59.

Lows 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 47 32 47 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ113-310215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 41 to

51.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 57.

Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 49 32 49 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ114-310215-

Northern Lake-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 34 to

47.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

34 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 37 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 39 to 52.

Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 45 22 44 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ115-310215-

Southern Lake-

306 AM PST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 42 to

52.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 57.

Lows 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 46 29 45 / 0 0 0

Middletown 50 29 50 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 48 29 47 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather