CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

347 FPUS56 KEKA 191118

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-200230-

Coastal Del Norte-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 43 58 / 60 0 0

Klamath 58 41 63 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ102-200230-

Del Norte Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around

20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63. Northeast wind around 20 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 44 to 59.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 40 63 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ103-200230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around 15 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to 44.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 39 59 / 60 0 0

Arcata 56 40 60 / 60 0 0

Eureka 56 40 59 / 60 0 0

Fortuna 56 39 60 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ104-200230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs 49 to 59. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 69. Northeast wind around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to

65. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 42 63 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ105-200230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 44 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 53 to

66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 57 39 63 / 70 0 0

Hoopa 55 38 63 / 60 0 0

Willow Creek 56 37 64 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ106-200230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 35 to

45.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 56 37 65 / 50 0 0

$$

CAZ107-200230-

Northern Trinity-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of

rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 29 to

39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 51 32 57 / 40 0 0

Weaverville 54 33 60 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ108-200230-

Southern Trinity-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 43 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 52 30 59 / 30 0 0

Ruth 52 32 59 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ109-200230-

Mendocino Coast-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

58 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 44 60 / 30 0 0

Point Arena 57 47 59 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ110-200230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 38 65 / 40 0 0

Laytonville 55 36 63 / 30 0 0

Willits 56 35 64 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ111-200230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 46 to

61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 54 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 57 34 64 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ112-200230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs 53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 60 to

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

62 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 58 39 65 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ113-200230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

47. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 60 38 67 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ114-200230-

Northern Lake-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of rain in the morning. Highs 45 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 57 32 66 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ115-200230-

Southern Lake-

318 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 56 37 64 / 30 0 0

Middletown 59 38 66 / 30 0 0

Clearlake 57 39 64 / 30 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather