CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

_____

196 FPUS56 KEKA 291040

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-300145-

Coastal Del Norte-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 78. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 62 to 77.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 63 54 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 53 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-300145-

Del Norte Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 74 to 89.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 87 53 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-300145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 78. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. North wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 75. Northwest wind

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 54 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 55 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 55 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 56 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-300145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 88 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-300145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98.

Lows 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 99 63 101 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 57 96 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 98 57 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-300145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93.

Lows 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 93 53 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-300145-

Northern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 93 to 108.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 104 65 101 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 101 56 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-300145-

Southern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to

66. Highs 87 to 102.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 101 53 103 / 0 0 0

Ruth 93 57 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-300145-

Mendocino Coast-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. West wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 54 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-300145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 87 55 86 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 90 57 91 / 0 0 0

Willits 88 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-300145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 91 to 106.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 96 57 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-300145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 75 to 90.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-300145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-300145-

Northern Lake-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 87 to 102.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 102 56 102 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-300145-

Southern Lake-

340 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 84 to 99.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 96. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 94 60 95 / 0 0 0

Middletown 99 59 95 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 100 62 97 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather