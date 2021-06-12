CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-130145-

Coastal Del Norte-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers through the day. Highs 64 to 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to 57. South

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70. South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 63 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 54 61 / 30 70 90

Klamath 73 52 67 / 20 50 90

CAZ102-130145-

Del Norte Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 55 75 / 20 60 90

CAZ103-130145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

79. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 51 to 61. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

75. Southeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 49 to 59.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 72. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 70 55 69 / 10 20 80

Arcata 75 56 71 / 10 20 70

Eureka 73 56 70 / 10 20 70

Fortuna 76 59 71 / 10 20 60

CAZ104-130145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 77. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to

59. South wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 55 69 / 20 20 70

CAZ105-130145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to

59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 80. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 84 59 82 / 10 20 60

Hoopa 85 56 81 / 10 10 60

Willow Creek 85 56 82 / 10 10 50

CAZ106-130145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to

58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 52 75 / 10 10 50

CAZ107-130145-

Northern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 75

to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 89 to

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 81 52 82 / 10 0 20

Weaverville 86 49 87 / 10 0 20

CAZ108-130145-

Southern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 81 to

96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 64. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 83 47 83 / 10 0 20

Ruth 77 49 76 / 10 0 20

CAZ109-130145-

Mendocino Coast-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. South wind up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 74. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 52 64 / 10 10 20

Point Arena 63 54 61 / 10 0 10

CAZ110-130145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 86 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 76 54 75 / 10 10 30

Laytonville 77 52 75 / 10 0 20

Willits 76 52 75 / 10 0 10

CAZ111-130145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 91 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

57 to 67. Highs 93 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 80 50 79 / 10 0 20

CAZ112-130145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 79 52 76 / 10 0 10

CAZ113-130145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 86 to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

57 to 67. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 85 56 83 / 0 0 10

CAZ114-130145-

Northern Lake-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

60 to 70. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 86 45 85 / 10 0 10

CAZ115-130145-

Southern Lake-

340 AM PDT Sat Jun 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 90. Lows 49 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 72. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 81 53 78 / 0 0 0

Middletown 85 52 84 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 84 54 82 / 0 0 0

