CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 41 53 / 0 10 0

Klamath 57 40 56 / 0 10 0

Del Norte Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 39 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 41 57 / 0 10 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

50 to 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 55 40 54 / 0 0 0

Arcata 57 41 55 / 0 0 0

Eureka 55 42 54 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 43 55 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 42 56 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog and frost overnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

41 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 40 61 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 60 40 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 61 40 60 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 62.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 57. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 62 41 61 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

46 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 33 53 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 61 34 59 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 49 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 63 32 61 / 0 0 0

Ruth 62 33 61 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

57 to 67. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 59 44 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 53 48 54 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 65 41 64 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 65 38 65 / 0 0 0

Willits 68 38 68 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 52 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

48 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 66 36 66 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 66 40 67 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

51 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 71 41 73 / 0 0 0

Northern Lake County-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. North wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 63. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

Highs 47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 68 36 68 / 0 0 0

Southern Lake County-

348 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. North wind 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 57 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 40 70 / 0 0 0

Middletown 72 43 73 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 70 43 71 / 0 0 0

