CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021 _____ 089 FPUS56 KEKA 141125 ZFPEKA Zone Forecast Product for California National Weather Service Eureka CA 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to the point and click forecast on our webpage at: www.weather.gov/eureka. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Washingtons Birthday. CAZ101-150230- Coastal Del Norte- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 47 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Crescent City 51 47 53 / 100 100 70 Klamath 53 46 54 / 90 100 80 $$ CAZ102-150230- Del Norte Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning, rising above 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs 39 to 53. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 54. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 38 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gasquet 51 46 52 / 90 100 80 $$ CAZ103-150230- Northern Humboldt Coast- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 49 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 37 to 47. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION McKinleyville 51 48 54 / 100 100 80 Arcata 53 47 55 / 100 100 80 Eureka 52 47 54 / 100 90 70 Fortuna 51 46 54 / 100 90 80 $$ CAZ104-150230- Southwestern Humboldt- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 56. Lows 38 to 48. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Honeydew 45 44 51 / 100 90 80 $$ CAZ105-150230- Northern Humboldt Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning, rising above 6000 feet this afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 37 to 47. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 feet falling to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 40 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 41 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 33 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Orleans 50 44 52 / 90 100 90 Hoopa 50 44 52 / 90 100 90 Willow Creek 49 43 52 / 90 100 90 $$ CAZ106-150230- Southern Humboldt Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning, rising above 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs 40 to 51. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 31 to 41. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 41 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Garberville 48 43 54 / 90 80 90 $$ CAZ107-150230- Northern Trinity- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of an inch or so. Highs 36 to 51. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 6000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 30 to 40. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs 39 to 54. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 20 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 39 to 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 28 to 38. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Trinity Center 41 33 45 / 70 90 80 Weaverville 46 39 48 / 80 90 80 $$ CAZ108-150230- Southern Trinity- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to an inch. Highs 37 to 50. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations around 1 inch. Highs 41 to 55. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 27 to 37. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 32 to 42. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 38 to 53. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hayfork 48 38 51 / 80 80 80 Ruth 44 36 49 / 80 80 90 $$ CAZ109-150230- Mendocino Coast- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 41 to 51. South wind around 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 37 to 47. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Fort Bragg 53 47 56 / 70 70 80 Point Arena 52 49 54 / 50 60 70 $$ CAZ110-150230- Northwestern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 54. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 58. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 36 to 46. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 59. Lows 35 to 45. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Leggett 50 44 53 / 80 80 90 Laytonville 46 41 50 / 70 70 80 Willits 48 42 53 / 60 60 90 $$ CAZ111-150230- Northeastern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 38 to 52. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 34 to 44. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 43 to 58. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 33 to 43. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Covelo 48 40 52 / 70 70 80 $$ CAZ112-150230- Southwestern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 40 to 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 61. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Boonville 51 45 54 / 40 60 80 $$ CAZ113-150230- Southeastern Mendocino Interior- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 39 to 49. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 59. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Ukiah 52 45 57 / 40 50 80 $$ CAZ114-150230- Northern Lake County- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 52. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 20 mph overnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 46 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 57. Lows 35 to 45. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 57. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 30 to 40. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lake Pillsbury 50 38 53 / 50 60 80 $$ CAZ115-150230- Southern Lake County- 325 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 58. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 62. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 62. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 51 to 65. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 62. Lows 38 to 48. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 62. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 62. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Lakeport 49 43 54 / 30 40 70 Middletown 54 43 58 / 30 40 70 Clearlake 52 44 55 / 30 40 60 $$