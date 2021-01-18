CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Coastal Del Norte-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

46 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 38 59 / 0 0 0

Klamath 64 42 61 / 0 0 0



Del Norte Interior-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 39 61 / 0 0 0



CAZ103-190200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 35 61 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 35 62 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 35 60 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 39 62 / 0 0 0



CAZ104-190200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

valleys and northeast 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the valleys and northeast 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 48 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 67 42 60 / 0 0 0



CAZ105-190200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 53. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 63 38 59 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 65 37 59 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 64 36 58 / 0 0 0



CAZ106-190200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 52. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 70 37 62 / 0 0 0



Northern Trinity-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

27 to 37. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

24 to 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 54 29 49 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 57 30 51 / 0 0 0



Southern Trinity-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 54 to 69. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 48 to 63. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 50 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 54. Lows

24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 58 29 55 / 0 0 0

Ruth 60 33 55 / 0 0 0



Mendocino Coast-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 50 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 43 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 66 43 62 / 0 0 0



CAZ110-190200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 52 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 70 39 63 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 37 60 / 0 0 0

Willits 71 32 61 / 0 0 0



CAZ111-190200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 69. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 47 to 62. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 65 32 58 / 0 0 0



CAZ112-190200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 42 63 / 0 0 0



CAZ113-190200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 53 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 36 64 / 0 0 0



Northern Lake County-

Northern Lake County-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 56 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 45 to 60. Northeast wind 20 to

35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 52. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 53. Lows

26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 66 32 57 / 0 0 0



Southern Lake County-

Southern Lake County-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 18 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 63 to 73. Northeast wind 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 49. Northeast wind 20 to

35 mph at higher elevation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 55 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 58. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 69 39 58 / 0 0 0

Middletown 71 42 62 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 67 41 59 / 0 0 0



