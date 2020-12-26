CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020



376 FPUS56 KEKA 261056

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-270200-

Coastal Del Norte-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Rain

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South wind

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. East wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 39 52 / 80 0 10

Klamath 52 39 53 / 80 0 10

$$

CAZ102-270200-

Del Norte Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 40 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 34 54 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ103-270200-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to

41. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 48 to

58. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 36 52 / 80 0 10

Arcata 54 36 53 / 80 0 10

Eureka 54 37 53 / 80 0 10

Fortuna 54 38 53 / 70 0 10

$$

CAZ104-270200-

Southwestern Humboldt-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs

46 to 56. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42. East wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 37 50 / 70 0 20

$$

CAZ105-270200-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 3500 to

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 55.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 52 34 53 / 90 0 0

Hoopa 49 33 51 / 90 0 0

Willow Creek 49 32 51 / 90 0 0

$$

CAZ106-270200-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 32 51 / 70 0 10

$$

CAZ107-270200-

Northern Trinity-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning, then slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs 37 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 36 to

51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 23 41 / 80 0 0

Weaverville 44 24 43 / 80 0 0

$$

CAZ108-270200-

Southern Trinity-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the morning. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

38 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 47 23 46 / 70 0 0

Ruth 46 25 48 / 90 0 10

$$

CAZ109-270200-

Mendocino Coast-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs 48 to 58.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 55 38 53 / 60 0 20

Point Arena 54 41 51 / 40 0 30

$$

CAZ110-270200-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs 45 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

44 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 33 51 / 70 0 10

Laytonville 49 31 49 / 80 0 10

Willits 51 29 50 / 70 0 10

$$

CAZ111-270200-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 40 to 55.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

and snow. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 49 27 48 / 70 0 10

$$

CAZ112-270200-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

48 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 34 to

44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 58. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 35 51 / 50 0 20

$$

CAZ113-270200-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 31 to

41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

45 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 33 53 / 60 0 10

$$

CAZ114-270200-

Northern Lake County-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 38 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

39 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 51 24 49 / 70 0 10

$$

CAZ115-270200-

Southern Lake County-

256 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 30 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow

level 3000 to 3500 feet. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

44 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 51 31 48 / 40 0 10

Middletown 57 31 53 / 30 0 10

Clearlake 53 31 50 / 30 0 10

$$



