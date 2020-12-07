CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-080245-

Coastal Del Norte-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

66. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

62. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 44 58 / 10 0 0

Klamath 61 47 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-080245-

Del Norte Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 65.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

56 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to

54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Lows 36 to 46. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 65 45 67 / 10 0 0

CAZ103-080245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68. Northeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49. North wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 40 58 / 0 0 0

Arcata 63 42 61 / 0 0 0

Eureka 60 41 59 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 64 43 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-080245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 40 to

50. North wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 48 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 66 47 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-080245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 45 69 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 63 40 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-080245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 71.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 39 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

59 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 48 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 44 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 47 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 67 36 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-080245-

Northern Trinity-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

26 to 36. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 34 65 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 62 32 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-080245-

Southern Trinity-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

57 to 72. Northeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

28 to 38. Highs 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

41 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 64 31 67 / 0 0 0

Ruth 64 35 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-080245-

Mendocino Coast-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. East wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 51 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 42 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 45 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-080245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 47 to 60. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 51 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 67 38 67 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 37 68 / 0 0 0

Willits 69 35 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-080245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

29 to 39. Highs 54 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 32 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-080245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 42 70 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-080245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 72 37 73 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-080245-

Northern Lake County-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 70. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 69 32 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-080245-

Southern Lake County-

333 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 50 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 66 37 69 / 0 0 0

Middletown 69 38 74 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 67 38 72 / 0 0 0

