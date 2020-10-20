CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
Coastal Del Norte-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
57 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 45 to 55.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 65. Lows
42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 60 51 60 / 0 0 0
Klamath 69 50 65 / 0 0 0
Del Norte Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70. North wind around
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind
around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Northeast wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
58 to 73.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to
52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 69. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 80 48 70 / 0 0 0
Northern Humboldt Coast-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
57 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs
54 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 63 48 60 / 0 0 0
Arcata 65 48 62 / 0 0 0
Eureka 60 51 59 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 66 51 61 / 0 0 0
Southwestern Humboldt-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 84. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 48 to
58. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 59 to 74. North wind
10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. North
wind 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 63 to 78.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.
Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 41 to
51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 79 53 67 / 0 0 0
Northern Humboldt Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs
62 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 37 to
47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 85 48 76 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 83 44 75 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 82 43 74 / 0 0 0
Southern Humboldt Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 85.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 44 to
54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.
Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind
around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to
49. Highs 64 to 79.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72. Lows
39 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 81 46 73 / 0 0 0
Northern Trinity-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 40.
North wind around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. Northeast wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to
45. Highs 67 to 82.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. Lows
34 to 44.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 83 44 76 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 85 39 79 / 0 0 0
Southern Trinity-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows 35 to 45.
North wind around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 67 to 82.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 72.
Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 83 39 77 / 0 0 0
Ruth 83 43 74 / 0 0 0
Mendocino Coast-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to
50. Highs 60 to 75.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71. Lows
38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 68 50 64 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 64 54 62 / 0 0 0
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to
50. Highs 70 to 85.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 84 48 74 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 85 51 78 / 0 0 0
Willits 85 43 78 / 0 0 0
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to
50. Highs 72 to 87.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows
37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 89 41 81 / 0 0 0
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 90.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
67 to 82.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
64 to 79.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to
49. Highs 61 to 74.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 86 55 78 / 0 0 0
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
66 to 81.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 63 to 78.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 91 50 83 / 0 0 0
Northern Lake County-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83. North wind around
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 68 to 83.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73. Lows
39 to 49.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 89 42 86 / 0 0 0
Southern Lake County-
250 AM PDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North wind around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 80. Lows
44 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 87 50 83 / 0 0 0
Middletown 91 54 87 / 0 0 0
Clearlake 88 50 84 / 0 0 0
