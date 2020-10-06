CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-070245-

Coastal Del Norte-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog in the

morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 73.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then

patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 59 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 61 53 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 68 56 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-070245-

Del Norte Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 52 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 43 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 83 53 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-070245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog in the

morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 76.

Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then

patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 75. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 60 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 58 to 70. Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 51 64 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 51 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 51 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 71 52 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-070245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 83. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then patchy fog overnight.

Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

81. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 76. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 63 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 60 to 72. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

62 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 77 55 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-070245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy valley fog in

the morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 89 54 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 87 50 87 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 87 50 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-070245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 82 46 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-070245-

Northern Trinity-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 90 49 87 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 91 44 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-070245-

Southern Trinity-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.

Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 91 43 88 / 0 0 0

Ruth 82 47 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-070245-

Mendocino Coast-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke and patchy fog in the

morning, then patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then

patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 76. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 72. West wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 59 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 70. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

Lows 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 49 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 52 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-070245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 58 to 72. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75. Lows

41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 47 77 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 85 49 82 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 48 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-070245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

41 to 51.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 47 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-070245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening, then patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 71 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 63 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 72. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 75. Lows

46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 86 50 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-070245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 91 52 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-070245-

Northern Lake County-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 69. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74. Lows

42 to 52.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 91 46 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-070245-

Southern Lake County-

440 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 72. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

46 to 56.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 89 51 83 / 0 0 0

Middletown 90 51 83 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 89 53 86 / 0 0 0

