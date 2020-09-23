CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
CAZ101-240100-
Coastal Del Norte-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs 64 to 74. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs 60 to 70. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. East wind around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
61 to 71. South wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 51 to 61.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs
73 to 88.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 66 57 63 / 20 100 40
Klamath 68 59 65 / 10 100 50
CAZ102-240100-
Del Norte Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 75.
Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest wind around 20 mph with
gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 74.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.
Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 58 to 68.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 75 54 74 / 20 100 40
CAZ103-240100-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South wind around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 63 to 73.
West wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows
50 to 60.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 80. Lows 51 to 61.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 69 58 64 / 0 90 50
Arcata 71 58 66 / 0 90 50
Eureka 70 58 65 / 0 90 50
Fortuna 74 59 68 / 0 80 50
CAZ104-240100-
Southwestern Humboldt-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely overnight. Lows 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 78.
Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind around
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82. North wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows
55 to 65.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows 57 to
67.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 74 62 76 / 0 60 40
CAZ105-240100-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 67 to 82. Southwest
wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs 62 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 83 to 98.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 55 to 65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 80 57 76 / 0 80 80
Hoopa 80 54 75 / 0 70 70
Willow Creek 81 54 76 / 0 70 70
CAZ106-240100-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain
overnight. Lows 52 to 62.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
Highs 83 to 98.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 78 54 77 / 0 40 50
CAZ107-240100-
Northern Trinity-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke through the day. Highs
70 to 85. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain
overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
Highs 88 to 103.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows 53 to 63.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 81 51 77 / 0 20 30
Weaverville 83 48 77 / 0 20 40
CAZ108-240100-
Southern Trinity-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 82. Southwest
wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
78 to 93.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.
Highs 83 to 98.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 81 47 76 / 0 20 50
Ruth 76 47 72 / 0 20 50
CAZ109-240100-
Mendocino Coast-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 52 to 62.
North wind around 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 76.
Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 69 to 84.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 53 to 63.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 68 58 67 / 0 20 30
Point Arena 70 58 67 / 0 10 10
CAZ110-240100-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of
rain showers in the morning. Highs 68 to 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to
61. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 55 to
65.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 77 53 74 / 0 30 40
Laytonville 77 52 74 / 0 10 20
Willits 79 49 75 / 0 10 10
CAZ111-240100-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 68 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows
48 to 58.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 66 to 81.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
84 to 99.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs
92 to 107.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 80 48 76 / 0 10 20
CAZ112-240100-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 71 to 82.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 79 to 94.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows
56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 81 57 79 / 0 0 10
CAZ113-240100-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to
66. Highs 82 to 97.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 107. Lows
61 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 84 57 81 / 0 0 10
CAZ114-240100-
Northern Lake County-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 71 to 83.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to
64. Highs 81 to 96.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows 59 to
69.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Pillsbury 82 45 78 / 0 10 10
CAZ115-240100-
Southern Lake County-
300 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 20 mph
in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to
67. Highs 83 to 98.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 103. Lows 61 to
71.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 104.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lakeport 83 52 78 / 0 0 10
Middletown 85 52 83 / 0 0 0
Clearlake 85 53 80 / 0 0 0
