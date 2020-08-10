CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

_____

828 FPUS56 KEKA 100903

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-110015-

Coastal Del Norte-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke and fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

84. Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

77. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 75. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 68 55 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 77 59 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-110015-

Del Norte Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

53 to 63. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 99 57 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-110015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and smoke in the morning. Highs

68 to 83. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 76. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to

83. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 69 56 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 71 56 69 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 55 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 75 56 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-110015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 86 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-110015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 105 63 97 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 98 61 94 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 99 61 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-110015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke and valley fog in the morning. Highs

86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 96 55 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-110015-

Northern Trinity-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 111. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 96 to

111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 98 62 95 / 20 20 0

Weaverville 101 59 99 / 20 20 0

$$

CAZ108-110015-

Southern Trinity-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 99 55 96 / 10 10 0

Ruth 97 54 91 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ109-110015-

Mendocino Coast-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 86.

South wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59.

West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

81. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 73 to

88. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 52 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 54 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-110015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 56 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 95 59 87 / 0 10 0

Willits 91 55 85 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ111-110015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 99 59 94 / 0 20 0

$$

CAZ112-110015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 90 54 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-110015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 99 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-110015-

Northern Lake County-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 57 96 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ115-110015-

Southern Lake County-

203 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 96 59 92 / 0 0 0

Middletown 93 57 88 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 97 59 93 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather