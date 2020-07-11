CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

262 FPUS56 KEKA 111007

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-120115-

Coastal Del Norte-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 62 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

78. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 51 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 69 53 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-120115-

Del Norte Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

82 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 52 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-120115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 51 68 / 0 0 0

Arcata 69 51 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 52 67 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 52 72 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-120115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 51 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-120115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to

57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 80 to

95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 90 53 90 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 90 51 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-120115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to

91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 48 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-120115-

Northern Trinity-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

91 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

92 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 94 55 96 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 99 50 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-120115-

Southern Trinity-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 87 to

102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 47 95 / 0 0 0

Ruth 90 49 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-120115-

Mendocino Coast-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 49 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 51 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-120115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 88 52 88 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 94 53 94 / 0 0 0

Willits 90 46 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-120115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 89 to

104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 51 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-120115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 89 51 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-120115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 54 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ114-120115-

Northern Lake County-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs 90 to

105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 101 55 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ115-120115-

Southern Lake County-

307 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 88 to

103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 99 56 99 / 0 0 0

Middletown 100 59 101 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 101 60 100 / 0 0 0

