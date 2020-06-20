CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

248 FPUS56 KEKA 201000

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-210100-

Coastal Del Norte-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. West wind

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 62 55 64 / 0 0 0

Klamath 66 57 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-210100-

Del Norte Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 80 55 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-210100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 54 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 66 55 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 55 67 / 0 10 0

Fortuna 67 55 69 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ104-210100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 79 55 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-210100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 105. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 87 61 89 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 85 57 85 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 85 56 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-210100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 100. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 54 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-210100-

Northern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 110. Lows

57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to

105. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 91 56 93 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 93 55 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-210100-

Southern Trinity-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 90 52 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 88 53 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-210100-

Mendocino Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

85. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to

82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 66 52 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 64 54 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-210100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 104. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 87 56 85 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 56 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 89 52 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-210100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 93 to 108. Lows

59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 55 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-210100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 85 56 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-210100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 59 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ114-210100-

Northern Lake County-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 89 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Pillsbury 95 56 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ115-210100-

Southern Lake County-

300 AM PDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 89 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

Highs 88 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lakeport 96 57 93 / 0 0 0

Middletown 95 61 96 / 0 0 0

Clearlake 96 61 96 / 0 0 0

$$

