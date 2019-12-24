CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 23, 2019

704 FPUS56 KEKA 241129

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Christmas Day.

CAZ101-250230-

Coastal Del Norte-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 47 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 49 40 49 / 30 90 50

Klamath 49 41 51 / 20 80 50

CAZ102-250230-

Del Norte Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers

through the night. Snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Highs 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs

38 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 47 37 49 / 30 90 50

CAZ103-250230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind up

to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. East wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 41 51 / 10 70 40

Arcata 50 40 52 / 10 70 40

Eureka 51 40 52 / 10 70 40

Fortuna 51 42 52 / 10 70 40

CAZ104-250230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

41 to 51. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 35 to 45. East wind

up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 52. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 46 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 40 47 / 20 80 50

CAZ105-250230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 to

2500 feet. Highs 34 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 46 38 47 / 10 80 60

Hoopa 46 37 49 / 10 80 50

Willow Creek 47 36 49 / 10 80 50

CAZ106-250230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning. Chance of snow showers through the day. Slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet.

Highs 38 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 59. Lows

29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 48 37 49 / 10 70 50

CAZ107-250230-

Northern Trinity-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 23 to 33.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 36 28 35 / 10 80 70

Weaverville 41 32 40 / 0 80 70

CAZ108-250230-

Southern Trinity-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

33 to 48.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to

3 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 43 28 42 / 0 80 70

Ruth 42 29 42 / 0 70 60

CAZ109-250230-

Mendocino Coast-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 44 to

54. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46. East wind up to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55. Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 48 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 42 51 / 10 70 50

Point Arena 50 44 50 / 10 90 60

CAZ110-250230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

39 to 50.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

31 to 41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 47 37 49 / 10 70 50

Laytonville 44 35 44 / 0 70 50

Willits 46 35 46 / 0 70 60

CAZ111-250230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 36 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Lows

27 to 37.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 45 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 45 33 44 / 0 60 60

CAZ112-250230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 48 39 47 / 10 80 60

CAZ113-250230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

329 AM PST Tue Dec 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 51.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 33 to

43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 48 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 49 39 48 / 0 80 60

$$

