CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

575 FPUS56 KEKA 021009

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-030115-

Coastal Del Norte-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. East wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. East wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 48 55 / 10 10 10

Klamath 61 48 59 / 10 10 10

CAZ102-030115-

Del Norte Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 38 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 59 46 58 / 10 10 10

CAZ103-030115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 50 57 / 10 10 10

Arcata 61 49 58 / 10 10 10

Eureka 60 49 56 / 10 20 10

Fortuna 64 48 61 / 10 20 10

CAZ104-030115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. East wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. East wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 49 58 / 20 40 10

CAZ105-030115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

40 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 50 41 51 / 20 10 10

Hoopa 55 42 54 / 20 10 10

Willow Creek 53 43 54 / 20 10 10

CAZ106-030115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 48 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 63 47 60 / 20 30 10

CAZ107-030115-

Northern Trinity-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 6000 to

6500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

through the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 41 37 42 / 70 30 20

Weaverville 45 39 47 / 50 20 20

CAZ108-030115-

Southern Trinity-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 45 35 47 / 30 20 20

Ruth 46 38 50 / 30 20 10

CAZ109-030115-

Mendocino Coast-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the

day. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 46 to 56. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 53 to 63. East wind around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 51 58 / 20 30 20

Point Arena 55 51 56 / 50 50 20

CAZ110-030115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to

61. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 59 48 58 / 20 30 10

Laytonville 55 44 56 / 30 30 10

Willits 54 44 59 / 40 30 20

CAZ111-030115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the day.

Highs 43 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through

the night. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 42 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 43 57 / 40 20 10

CAZ112-030115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy valley fog

overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight chance of rain

showers through the day. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 48 59 / 50 40 20

CAZ113-030115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 AM PST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Near steady

temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers through the day. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 48 60 / 50 30 20

