CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

314 FPUS56 KEKA 151150

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-160300-

Coastal Del Norte-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 52 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 44 57 / 70 0 0

Klamath 57 45 61 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ102-160300-

Del Norte Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 54 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 61 44 68 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ103-160300-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 50. North wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

58 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 53 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 44 59 / 50 0 0

Arcata 58 43 61 / 40 0 0

Eureka 59 44 59 / 40 0 0

Fortuna 60 45 61 / 40 10 0

$$

CAZ104-160300-

Southwestern Humboldt-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs 57 to 67.

Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 62 48 67 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ105-160300-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

67.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 65 45 72 / 50 0 0

Hoopa 63 41 70 / 50 0 0

Willow Creek 63 41 71 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ106-160300-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 66 38 74 / 40 0 0

$$

CAZ107-160300-

Northern Trinity-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 54 to

69.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

52 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 61 36 69 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 62 34 69 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ108-160300-

Southern Trinity-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 53 to 68.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 64 32 73 / 20 0 0

Ruth 64 33 74 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ109-160300-

Mendocino Coast-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 56 to 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. North wind around

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 67. Lows

37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 44 61 / 30 0 0

Point Arena 57 46 60 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ110-160300-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 58 to 72.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 64 40 72 / 30 0 0

Laytonville 66 42 75 / 20 0 0

Willits 67 35 77 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ111-160300-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 67 34 77 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-160300-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 71. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 67 45 74 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ113-160300-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

350 AM PST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 60 to

71.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 58 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 70 41 79 / 10 0 0

$$

