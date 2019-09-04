CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019

_____

550 FPUS56 KEKA 041010

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ101-050115-

Coastal Del Norte-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 77. West wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 65 to 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 63 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 56 65 / 0 10 10

Klamath 72 59 71 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ102-050115-

Del Norte Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 58 88 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ103-050115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs 66 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 77. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 65 to 77.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 68 56 69 / 0 0 0

Arcata 68 56 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 68 56 69 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 72 55 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-050115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 83 55 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-050115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 95 64 94 / 0 10 10

Hoopa 95 59 92 / 0 0 10

Willow Creek 95 61 93 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ106-050115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 90 54 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-050115-

Northern Trinity-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

78 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 95 59 92 / 0 20 20

Weaverville 95 55 96 / 0 20 20

$$

CAZ108-050115-

Southern Trinity-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Lows

53 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 95 53 92 / 10 10 10

Ruth 91 51 88 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ109-050115-

Mendocino Coast-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 84.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 67 56 66 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ110-050115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 54 81 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 88 56 86 / 0 0 0

Willits 86 52 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-050115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 75 to 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 92 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-050115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to

61. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 88 56 85 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-050115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PDT Wed Sep 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 95 59 90 / 10 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather